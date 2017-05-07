CBC receiver Cameron Brown picks Nebraska over Mizzou, others

The first domino in Missouri’s vaunted in-state class of football recruits fell Sunday and it wasn’t good news for second-year coach Barry Odom’s program.
Christian Brothers College High wide receiver Cameron Brown verbally committed to Nebraska via Twitter, becoming the first of 10 Show-Me State prospects with an offer from the Tigers to make a college decision.
Brown is a four-star prospect, according to Scout, and a three-star prospect, according to Rivals and 247 Sports. He has not been rated by ESPN.
Aside from Missouri and Nebraska, Brown also had offers from Illinois, Georgia, Kentucky, Vanderbilt, Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin, among others.
Odom has called the 2018 in-state class of talent “one of the best in recent memory, if not the best ever” and admitted that it’s a critical year for the Tigers to regain momentum on the recruiting trail.
“These guys could be the foundation and the future of Missouri football,” MU defensive coordinator DeMontie Cross said in February.
Certainly, plenty of talent remains in the class — including Blue Springs lineman Daniel Parker Jr., William Chrisman defensive end Daniel Carson and Lee’s Summit West wide receiver Mario Goodrich — but Brown’s commitment to Nebraska wasn’t the way Mizzou’s staff hoped to start the recruiting cycle.
Quarterback James Foster II, a three-star prospect from Sidney Lanier High in Montgomery, Ala., became the Tigers’ first high school senior to commit last month. He’s also taken the lead in trying to build a class around him.
Brown wasn’t considered an elite, must-have commitment for Missouri, which has hopes for better luck in pursuit of Rivals four-star St. Louis studs such as Ritenour linebacker Ayodele Adeoye, Parkway North defensive tackle Michael Thompson, Brown’s teammate and fellow receiver Kamryn Babb and Chaminade defensive tackle Trevor Trout.
The Tigers also have made offers to Lutheran North defensive end Ronnie Perkins and Hazelwood Central safety Dallas Craddieth.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
