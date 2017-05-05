Miege grad, former Mizzou star Shane Ray announces free youth football clinic

Broncos linebacker Shane Ray will conduct a free youth clinic June 17 at Bishop Miege High in Roeland Park.
The Shane Ray FUNdamentals camp, which is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is open to children ages 8-13, will focus on “teaching basic skills in a fun and energetic environment.”
The drills — for passing, catching and running — are based on USA Football’s Player Progression Development Model and will be taught by certified instructors.
Campers will receive lunch and a camp T-shirt in addition to being registered for prizes.
Ray is a 2011 Miege graduate who grew up in one of the roughest neighborhoods in Kansas City, Mo.
He rose to stardom as a defensive end at Missouri, setting the Tigers’ single-season record with 14 1/2 sacks in 2014 en route to winning SEC defensive player of the year.
Ray was a first-round pick by Denver in the 2015 NFL Draft and has amassed 68 tackles to go along with 12 sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 30 games, including eight starts last season, during his first two seasons.
He helped the Broncos win the Super Bowl during his rookie season and is projected as the team’s full-time starter at weakside linebacker after Demarcus Ware’s retirement.
Ray launched his Rays Awareness Foundation in March, a charity aimed at helping children in underserved areas of Kansas City and Denver fulfill their potential and achieve their dreams through athletics and other activities.
The camp, which still seeks sponsors for snacks, drinks and camp prizes, also features a “Beyond the Field” workshop for parents led by Ray’s mother, Sebrina Johnson.
More information about Ray’s camp is available online. It is conducted in partnership with Juneteenth and in conjunction with USA Football.
