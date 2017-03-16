Mizzou’s Cunningham sisters relish final games together, aim to keep going

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball coach Cuonzo Martin Pause

3:24 Missouri baseball coach Steve Bieser on record start: 'It's hard to fathom'

1:50 Adoption by the numbers

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

4:40 KU senior Landen Lucas on NCAA tourney: 'This is exactly where we want to be'

2:54 Crown Chasers episode four: 2017 season could be Ned Yost's defining challenge

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

4:57 Bill Self's reaction to KU's NCAA tourney draw: 'Are you kidding me?'