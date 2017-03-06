Mizzou’s Kim Anderson: ‘I’ll walk out of here with my head held high’

2:02 Get to know the SEC men's basketball tournament field Pause

3:28 Charles Harris talks about Mizzou's new scheme & why D-Line Zou matters to him

4:46 Former Mizzou star Shane Ray of the Broncos launches charity in KC

3:26 Broncos linebacker Shane Ray: 'Whenever I play Kansas City, I get chills'

2:51 Olathe woman describes life with husband who was already married to another woman

1:05 Watch a lightning storm on earth from space

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

1:30 Get to know the Big 12 men's basketball tournament field

4:00 Crown Chasers episode two: Royals' championship core isn't used to losing