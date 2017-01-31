Mizzou announces another seven-figure donation for football facility

Missouri announced another seven-figure donation Tuesday earmarked for building a new football facility.
The anonymous $1 million gift is the eighth seven-figure gift the program has received during the fiscal year, a record for Mizzou Athletics.
“We are very grateful for this continued support from our donors,” Tigers athletic director Jim Sterk said in a statement. “I’ve had the opportunity to go around the state and visit with a lot of people who are very excited about getting involved and helping positively impact the future of their football program. This is another example of that, and we’ll continue to work hard to get others involved.”
Sterk announced in mid-December that the scope of the project, which was originally estimated at $75 million, had increased by 33 percent.
Rather than try to retrofit upgrades and new construction in the south end zone at Memorial Stadium, that part of the bowl will be demolished and rebuilt.
The new project, which is expected to be on the agenda for approval at the MU System Board of Curators’ meeting Feb. 9-10 in Columbia, includes a football-operations center, more than 20 suites, a new field-level club and additional club seating, and roughly 5,000 general admission seats.
The operations center will include coaches’ offices, meeting space, an equipment room, locker room, team lounge, virtual-reality simulation rooms, a training room with hydrotherapy and a new weight room.
“I can’t thank our donors enough for the support they’re showing,” Mizzou coach Barry Odom said in a statement. “We set out to build a facility that will be special, something that makes our program better for years to come, and I’m excited that we are well on the way, thanks in large part to announcements such as today’s.”
