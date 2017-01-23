Arkansas QB commits to Mizzou after decommitting from Wake Forest

It’s becoming tradition for Missouri coach Barry Odom and his staff to secure a commitment from a quarterback having a late change of heart in the weeks leading up to national signing day.
The Tigers pulled off the trick again Monday when Fayetteville (Ark.) quarterback Taylor Powell, a Rivals three-star recruit, announced he was decommitting from Wake Forest and intends to sign Feb. 1 with Mizzou instead.
Powell announced his decision on Twitter, thanking the Demon Deacons’ staff before adding that he was “excited to be a Mizzou Tiger” and looked forward to competing in the SEC.
He also indicated Columbia’s considerably closer proximity to his Arkansas home played a role in the decision.
#GoTigers
Powell, who’s listed at 6-feet-1 and 202 pounds, led the Bulldogs to a 12-1 record and a second consecutive Arkansas Class 7A state title last fall.
He threw for 3,473 yards with 44 touchdowns and seven interceptions, giving Powell 113 career touchdown passes.
Odom’s staff, including offensive coordinator Josh Heupel, persuaded Lincoln Christian quarterback Micah Wilson from Tulsa, Okla., to flip from his commitment to Boise State in the weeks leading up to last year’s national signing day.
Wilson redshirted last season for the Tigers, who only have three returning scholarship quarterbacks on the roster heading into the spring.
Mizzou’s roster also includes Drew Lock — a Lee’s Summit graduate, who has started Mizzou’s last 20 games at quarterback — and junior college transfer Jack Lowary, who also redshirted last season and will be a sophomore by eligibility next season.
The Tigers are thin at the position, because last fall’s backup, Marvin Zanders, announced in December that he would transfer and East St. Louis senior Rey Estes recently changed his commitment from Missouri to Minnesota.
Powell is the 22nd known commitment in MU’s recruiting class for 2017.
