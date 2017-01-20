Mizzou announces second annual #RallyForRhyan Game

For the second straight season, Missouri will dedicate one of its home games to raising awareness of pediatric cancer and money for research into halting it.
The Tigers announced Friday that the second annual #RallyForRhyan Game is set for Feb. 4 at Mizzou Arena when MU plays host to Arkansas for a 5 p.m. tipoff.
The game’s inspiration is Mizzou special assistant Brad Loos’ 6-year-old daughter, Rhyan, whose battle with cancer spawned the #RallyForRhyan movement on social media.
Rhyan Loos was diagnosed in October 2015 with neuroblastoma.
Her hair was finally starting to grow back after a year of treatment when the Loos family learned in late November that Rhyan had a brain tumor, which required a craniotomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York.
She underwent a successful surgery to remove the tumor Nov. 29 and started a new round of radiation treatments in mid-December.
Tickets for the Tigers’ game against the Razorbacks, which also has been designated as the Gold Rush game, start at $20 with half the proceeds going toward #RallyForRhyan.
Donations also will be accepted inside the arena and special gold #RallyForRhyan T-shirts will be available through the Tiger Team Store for $14.99.
All proceeds from sales of the shirts, which are available online through the Tiger Team Store, go to cancer research.
Last year’s game raised more than $50,000.
Additionally, there will be a three-hour #RallyForRhyan Fashion Show at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia.
Tickets cost $50 for individuals and $500 for a table of eight for the event, which is sponsored by Mizzou basketball and the Tiger Scholarship Fund. They are available online or by contacting Lorraine Rodriguez at 573-882-0710 or RodriguezLF@missouri.edu.
Tod Palmer: 816-234-4389, @todpalmer
Comments