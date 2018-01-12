Kansas football coach David Beaty
University of Kansas

KU football shakes up staff, Beaty dismisses two assistant coaches

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

January 12, 2018 12:29 PM

LAWRENCE

The Kansas football team will be bringing in new coaches while attempting to improve on offensive line and in special teams next season.

Kansas coach David Beaty announced Friday that offensive line coach Zach Yenser and special-teams coordinator Joe DeForest had been let go. Yenser had been with KU three seasons, while DeForest was in Lawrence for two.

Beaty also announced an addition to his staff: Justin Johnson, who previously was an offensive analyst for the team, has been promoted to full-time assistant coach. He will work on the offensive side of the ball, though no role has been specifically set.

Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman also reported Thursday that KU was set to bring in Texas A&M staffer Jeremy Springer as special-teams coach. KU did not announce the hire Friday.

Assuming Springer joins KU, the Jayhawks will still have one more coaching vacancy remaining with teams now allowed 10 on-field assistants.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

