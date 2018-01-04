Kansas defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. (2) warms up before a game against TCU
Kansas defensive end Dorance Armstrong Jr. (2) warms up before a game against TCU Ron Jenkins AP

KU’s Dorance Armstrong declares for NFL Draft. Here’s where one site projects him

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

January 04, 2018 02:07 PM

Kansas defensive end Dorance Armstrong has declared for the NFL Draft.

Armstrong, a 6-foot-4, 246-pound junior from Houston, made the announcement Thursday afternoon on his Twitter account.

“I’m excited to start this new journey and I hope and pray that my KU family will continue to support me as I go on to live my dreams,” Armstrong wrote.

Following a 10-sack season in 2016, Armstrong was chosen preseason Big 12 defensive player of the year before posting 63 tackles and 1  1/2 sacks in 2017. KU defensive coordinator Clint Bowen said late in the year that a big reason for Armstrong’s reduced pass-rush production was a change in scheme that required him to have more run-stopping responsibilities.

“He didn’t become slow or unathletic or a bad pass-rush guy,” Bowen said in November. “He’s doing some things for us that I really appreciate his unselfishness and his team attitude, because he gets in there and battles.”

CBS Sports’ mock draft in September had Armstrong as a first-round pick. Walterfootball.com’s current projection has Armstrong slated to go in the second or third round.

“Incredibly proud of Dorance and how much he has grown as both a player and a man during his time with us,” KU coach David Beaty tweeted after Thursday’s announcement. “Excited to see what your future holds.”

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

