Carlton Bragg, who left KU after his sophomore season, is now leaving Arizona State’s program, according to reports.
Carlton Bragg, who left KU after his sophomore season, is now leaving Arizona State’s program, according to reports. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
Carlton Bragg, who left KU after his sophomore season, is now leaving Arizona State’s program, according to reports. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

University of Kansas

Report says former KU forward Carlton Bragg leaving Arizona State’s program

By Gary Bedore

gbedore@kcstar.com

December 31, 2017 10:04 PM

Former Kansas forward Carlton Bragg has decided to leave Arizona State’s basketball program, ESPN.com, 247sports.com and azcentral.com reported Sunday night.

Bragg, a 6-foot-9 forward from Cleveland, left KU after his sophomore season and chose Arizona State as a transfer destination last May. He chose the Sun Devils over Cincinnati and Illinois. Bragg left Arizona State’s team for personal reasons at the start of the 2017-18 season, one in which he could practice but not play in games according to NCAA rules.

He averaged 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds a game in his sophomore season at KU. He was suspended a total of four games by coach Bill Self in his final campaign in Lawrence.

Bragg did not answer a text message seeking comment on Sunday night. Asked whether Bragg would transfer to a third school or turn pro, a source close to the situation said no determination had yet been made.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Bill Self invents word when talking about team’s offense

    Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball coach Bill Self talks about KU's three-point shooting during a meeting with reporters on Dec. 31, 2017.

Bill Self invents word when talking about team’s offense

Bill Self invents word when talking about team’s offense 1:07

Bill Self invents word when talking about team’s offense
Bill Self has high praise for Texas’ Mo Bamba 1:32

Bill Self has high praise for Texas’ Mo Bamba
Devonte’ Graham on what Bill Self told his team’s guards at practice 1:09

Devonte’ Graham on what Bill Self told his team’s guards at practice

View More Video