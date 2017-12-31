Report says former KU forward Carlton Bragg leaving Arizona State’s program

Former Kansas forward Carlton Bragg has decided to leave Arizona State’s basketball program, ESPN.com, 247sports.com and azcentral.com reported Sunday night.
Bragg, a 6-foot-9 forward from Cleveland, left KU after his sophomore season and chose Arizona State as a transfer destination last May. He chose the Sun Devils over Cincinnati and Illinois. Bragg left Arizona State’s team for personal reasons at the start of the 2017-18 season, one in which he could practice but not play in games according to NCAA rules.
He averaged 5.2 points and 4.1 rebounds a game in his sophomore season at KU. He was suspended a total of four games by coach Bill Self in his final campaign in Lawrence.
Bragg did not answer a text message seeking comment on Sunday night. Asked whether Bragg would transfer to a third school or turn pro, a source close to the situation said no determination had yet been made.
