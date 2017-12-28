KU-Texas basketball lineups, tipoff time, TV channel, facts & figures

No. 11 Kansas at Texas
WHEN/WHERE: 8 p.m. Friday at Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas.
TV/RADIO: ESPN2; WHB (810 AM)
PROJECTED LINEUPS:
Never miss a local story.
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
C 35 Udoka Azubuike 7-0 So. 15.5
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Sr. 16.3
G 2 Lagerald Vick 6-5 Jr. 17.1
G 14 Malik Newman 6-3 So. 10.4
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Sr. 16.8
P No. Texas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 4 Mohamed Bamba 6-11 Fr. 10.9
F 21 Dylan Osetkowski 6-9 Jr. 14.6
G 12 Kerwin Roach 6-4 Jr. 10.9
G 2 Matt Coleman 6-2 Fr. 7.4
G 3 Jacob Young 6-2 So. 5.8
ABOUT KANSAS (10-2): KU leads the all-time series 29-8, including a 9-6 record in games at Frank Erwin Center. KU has won seven straight games, 12 of the last 13 and 15 of the last 17 matchups against UT. The last KU loss was 81-69 on Feb. 2, 2014 in Austin. KU has won the last three in Austin . … Kansas has won 26 straight conference openers dating to the 1991-92 season with 10 of those in Allen Fieldhouse and 16 on the road. The last time KU lost a conference opener was at Oklahoma, 88-82, on Jan. 8, 1991. ... KU has won 60 all-time conference titles, more than any NCAA Division I school. Kentucky is next at 54 and Pennsylvania third at 37. KU has won 13 straight league titles, which ties UCLA (1967-79) for the most consecutive crowns in NCAA history. … Bill Self is 19-8 all-time against Texas, including 19-6 at KU. … Udoka Azubuike has scored 20 or more points four times this season. He has made 44 of 55 shots in December for 80 percent and has led KU in rebounding six straight games. … Svi Myhkhailiuk has made at least one three in 42 of his last 48 games. … Devonté Graham has hit a three in 23 of his last 24 games.
ABOUT TEXAS (9-3): Texas, which has won three straight games, has defeated Alabama (66-50), Tennessee State (47-46), Louisiana Tech (75-60), VCU (71-67), Florida A&M (82-58), Butler (61-48), Lipscomb (80-57), New Hampshire (78-60) and Northwestern State (105-59) and lost to Michigan (59-52), Gonzaga (76-71, OT) and Duke (85-78, OT). … Texas is 17-4 in Big 12 home openers. Texas is 14-7 all-time in Big 12 Conference openers. … The Longhorns have held opponents to 60.4 points per game on 37.4 percent shooting including 28.2 percent from three. Shaka Smart is 40-38 in three seasons at Texas and 203-94 in his ninth season overall. He is 1-4 versus KU, including 0-4 while at UT. Smart’s 2011 VCU team beat KU, 71-61, in the NCAA Elite Eight in San Antonio. … Texas is 6-1 at home. … UT averages 72.2 points per game and has a plus-11.8 scoring margin. … Freshman Mohamed Bamba blocked six shots in his last game, vs. Alabama. He has four double-doubles. … Texas has advanced to the NCAA Tournament in 17 of the last 19 years. … Sophomore guard Andrew Jones went through the NBA Combine in May, but he decided to withdraw his name from the draft. Jones’ sister, Alexis Jones, played basketball at Baylor (2014-17) and was selected as the No. 12 overall pick of the 2017 WNBA Draft by the Minnesota Lynx. … Kerwin Roach won back-to-back Texas 5A state championships in the triple jump for North Shore HS as a junior (2014) and senior (2015). Roach set a Texas Relays meet record with a jump of 50-8 in April 2015 on the UT campus.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments