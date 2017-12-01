KU-Syracuse basketball preview: Lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts and figures

No. 2 Kansas vs. Syracuse
When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: American Airlines Arena, Miami
TV: ESPN
Radio: WHB (810 AM)
Projected lineups:
P
No.
Kansas
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
C
35
Udoka Azubuike
7-0
So.
16.0
G
10
Svi Mykhailiuk
6-8
Sr.
18.2
G
2
Lagerald Vick
6-5
Jr.
15.8
G
14
Malik Newman
6-3
So.
13.5
G
4
Devonté Graham
6-2
Sr.
15.8
P
No.
Syracuse
Ht.
Yr.
PPG
F
2
Matthew Moyer
6-8
So.
2.8
F
11
Oshae Brissett
6-8
Fr.
12.2
C
13
Paschal Chukwu
7-2
Jr.
5.5
G
25
Tyus Battle
6-6
So.
19.7
G
23
Frank Howard
6-5
Jr.
15.7
ABOUT KANSAS (6-0): KU is 2-3 all-time versus Syracuse. The Orange have won the last two meetings — 89-81 in overtime in the title game of the 2008 CBE Classic at the Sprint Center, and 81-78 in the 2003 NCAA championship game in New Orleans. The series dates to Dec. 14, 1968, when KU prevailed 92-85 in Allen Fieldhouse. Syracuse won 60-59 in the NCAA West Regional final on March 3, 1996, in Denver; KU won 87-58 in a second-round NCAA West Regional game on March 18, 2001, in Dayton, Ohio. … KU is No. 2 on the NCAA Division I victory list with 2,213; Syracuse is fifth with 1,968 . … KU averages 94.5 points per game. The last time KU averaged 90-plus points for a season was the 2001-02 Final Four season in which the Jayhawks scored 90.9 ppg. … KU has shot 50 percent or better in five of six games, including two games of 60-plus percent. Devonté Graham has 51 assists, good for 8.5 per game. He has 15 turnovers.
ABOUT SYRACUSE (6-0): Syracuse has played all home games so far this season. The Orange defeated Maryland (72-70), Toledo (72-64), Oakland (74-50), Texas Southern (80-67), Iona (71-62) and Cornell (77-45). … Freshman forward Oshae Brissett scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds vs. Toledo. … Sophomore guard Tyus Battle is on the Jerry West Award watch list. The award goes to the country’s top shooting guard. He had a career-high 28 points versus Iona. … Paschal Chukwu, who was recruited by KU, had 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks against Oakland. … Junior guard Frank Howard had 25 points against Toledo. He has 36 assists, 16 turnovers. … Syracuse has made 30 of 103 threes for 29.1 percent. Battle’s 11 threes (in 30 tries, .367) leads the team. … Syracuse has made 45 percent of its shots and 64.1 percent of its free throws. … Coach Jim Boeheim recently signed his son, Buddy, a 6-5 senior guard from Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, to a national letter of intent. Boeheim averaged 26.3 points and 9.8 rebounds a game last season at Jamesville-DeWitt High School (N.Y.).
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
