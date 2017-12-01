Syracuse guard Tyus Battle
Syracuse guard Tyus Battle Nick Lisi AP
Syracuse guard Tyus Battle Nick Lisi AP

University of Kansas

KU-Syracuse basketball preview: Lineups, tipoff time, TV, facts and figures

By Gary Bedore

gbedore@kcstar.com

December 01, 2017 04:58 PM

No. 2 Kansas vs. Syracuse

When: 4:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: American Airlines Arena, Miami

TV: ESPN

Radio: WHB (810 AM)

Projected lineups:

P

No.

Kansas

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

C

35

Udoka Azubuike

7-0

So.

16.0

G

10

Svi Mykhailiuk

6-8

Sr.

18.2

G

2

Lagerald Vick

6-5

Jr.

15.8

G

14

Malik Newman

6-3

So.

13.5

G

4

Devonté Graham

6-2

Sr.

15.8

P

No.

Syracuse

Ht.

Yr.

PPG

F

2

Matthew Moyer

6-8

So.

2.8

F

11

Oshae Brissett

6-8

Fr.

12.2

C

13

Paschal Chukwu

7-2

Jr.

5.5

G

25

Tyus Battle

6-6

So.

19.7

G

23

Frank Howard

6-5

Jr.

15.7

ABOUT KANSAS (6-0): KU is 2-3 all-time versus Syracuse. The Orange have won the last two meetings — 89-81 in overtime in the title game of the 2008 CBE Classic at the Sprint Center, and 81-78 in the 2003 NCAA championship game in New Orleans. The series dates to Dec. 14, 1968, when KU prevailed 92-85 in Allen Fieldhouse. Syracuse won 60-59 in the NCAA West Regional final on March 3, 1996, in Denver; KU won 87-58 in a second-round NCAA West Regional game on March 18, 2001, in Dayton, Ohio. … KU is No. 2 on the NCAA Division I victory list with 2,213; Syracuse is fifth with 1,968 . … KU averages 94.5 points per game. The last time KU averaged 90-plus points for a season was the 2001-02 Final Four season in which the Jayhawks scored 90.9 ppg. … KU has shot 50 percent or better in five of six games, including two games of 60-plus percent. Devonté Graham has 51 assists, good for 8.5 per game. He has 15 turnovers.

ABOUT SYRACUSE (6-0): Syracuse has played all home games so far this season. The Orange defeated Maryland (72-70), Toledo (72-64), Oakland (74-50), Texas Southern (80-67), Iona (71-62) and Cornell (77-45). … Freshman forward Oshae Brissett scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds vs. Toledo. … Sophomore guard Tyus Battle is on the Jerry West Award watch list. The award goes to the country’s top shooting guard. He had a career-high 28 points versus Iona. … Paschal Chukwu, who was recruited by KU, had 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks against Oakland. … Junior guard Frank Howard had 25 points against Toledo. He has 36 assists, 16 turnovers. … Syracuse has made 30 of 103 threes for 29.1 percent. Battle’s 11 threes (in 30 tries, .367) leads the team. … Syracuse has made 45 percent of its shots and 64.1 percent of its free throws. … Coach Jim Boeheim recently signed his son, Buddy, a 6-5 senior guard from Brewster Academy in New Hampshire, to a national letter of intent. Boeheim averaged 26.3 points and 9.8 rebounds a game last season at Jamesville-DeWitt High School (N.Y.).

Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore

  Comments  

