Boeheim known for zone, but ‘they beat us playing man-to-man,’ KU’s Bill Self recalls

More Videos 1:31 Bill Self on his relationship with Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim Pause 1:34 KU’s Bill Self talks after impressive win 3:51 Tour of KU's $12 million basketball dorm with Devonte' Graham, Landen Lucas 1:26 KU's Devonte’ Graham reaches a milestone 3:44 KU’s 19 three-pointers sets new school record 0:18 Bill Self says nothing has changed with Billy Preston's status 1:08 KU’s Devonte’ Graham on moving the ball around 1:51 Man arraigned on murder charges in alleged hate crime shooting at Austins bar in Olathe 1:18 Watch: Man refuses to exit burning vehicle, officers risk lives to remove him 2:58 Some KanCare patients don't see their coverage plans before signing Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Bill Self on his relationship with Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim Kansas coach Bill Self talks about his past experiences with Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim. He spoke to reporters on Nov. 30, 2017. Kansas coach Bill Self talks about his past experiences with Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim. He spoke to reporters on Nov. 30, 2017. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

Kansas coach Bill Self talks about his past experiences with Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim. He spoke to reporters on Nov. 30, 2017. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star