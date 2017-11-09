Power forward who committed to KU basketball for 2018 wants to play this December

There’s a chance blue-chip IMG Academy power forward Silvio De Sousa will be playing basketball at the University of Kansas in December.
De Sousa is ranked No. 25 in the Class of 2018 by Rivals.com. But legal guardian Fenny Falmagne told The Star on Thursday afternoon that De Sousa, a 6-foot-9, 220-pound senior power forward from the Bradenton, Fla., prep school, was hoping to enroll at KU for second semester classes to help the Jayhawks on the court this season.
“I think ultimately that is something he wants to do. I think we are heading in that direction,” Falmagne said of De Sousa playing for KU second semester.
“We are just trying to see NCAA-wise if he can make that move. He doesn’t want to get too excited about this because the NCAA might say we can’t do this. It’s an NCAA decision.”
There have been reports De Sousa has taken the standardized test, however, Falmagne indicated Angola native De Sousa, who moved to the United States a couple of years ago, will take a standardized test on Saturday.
“It’s not going to come down to the test, but more the core credits he has that transfer from back home,” Falmagne said. “The NCAA will have to look at all the credits he got. Is it something they will allow to transfer … see how many that is, see where he’s at.”
Falmagne said De Sousa, who has not yet returned his letter-of-intent to KU (that will happen in the next couple days; the week-long signing period runs until next Wednesday), could find out if he’s allowed to play for KU this season sooner rather than later.
“Probably Monday or Tuesday,” Falmagne said.
In the past, however, it has taken the NCAA much longer to make decisions on such eligibility matters.
Falmagne said he had no doubt De Sousa, 19, could contribute to KU’s team right away.
“I think the kid is a pro,” Falmagne said. “I mean athletically he can play in the NBA today. So now it’s just the mental aspect. It’s growing. He’s working on it.”
As far as De Sousa’s progress at IMG this semester, Falmagne said: “He is doing extremely well. He’s definitely an All-American. He has been good on the court and in the classroom as well.”
At one point, after his sophomore year, De Sousa was the No. 2-rated player in the country by at least one recruiting service but dropped after returning to Luanda, Angola to represent his country in international basketball.
“He truly is a freak of nature,” Falmagne told The Star after the power forward committed to KU in August. “His upside is just out of this world. He’s a kid that can put his shoulder on the rim. He can dribble, he can shoot, he can post up, he has great footwork. He can play the game of basketball. More than that, he’s just a great kid,” Falmagne added.
De Sousa chose KU over Maryland, UCLA, Oregon and Indiana. He also had Florida, Kentucky, Illinois, Louisville, North Carolina, Syracuse and others on his list.
KU coach Bill Self cannot comment on De Sousa until KU receives the signed letter-of-intent.
