West Virginia 56, KU 34: Key moments, players and grades

Keys to the game

KEY PLAYERS

Kansas: Running back Khalil Herbert had a historic day, rushing 36 times for 294 yards with two touchdowns. It was the third-best KU rushing total all-time and also the best by any FBS back this season.

West Virginia: Quarterback Will Grier picked apart KU’s defense consistently in clutch situations, finishing with 347 yards and two touchdowns. His best play came on third downs, as the Mountaineers were 5 for 7 on first-half conversions while averaging 8.5 yards to go on those attempts.

KEY MOMENT

KU still had a chance in the fourth quarter when it forced a field-goal attempt while trailing 35-27. On fourth and 1, though, Dorance Armstrong jumped offside, giving the Mountaineers a first down that led to a backbreaking touchdown two plays later.

The grades

OFFENSE

A-

KU wasn’t perfect (three turnovers, first-half inconsistency), but the production here is astounding considering how poor KU was in this area last season. The Jayhawks’ offensive line consistently cleared holes on a 367-yard rushing day. Herbert was excellent, while quarterback Peyton Bender flashed his potential with a perfectly placed 64-yard completion to Steven Sims down the sideline. As a result, KU’s 6.7-yard-per-play average was its most against a Big 12 opponent since 2009.

More Videos 0:33 Sporting KC receives 2017 U.S. Open Cup trophy Pause 1:23 KU's David Beaty says he sees progress, but more is needed 1:09 Photo renderings of KU's Memorial Stadium, Allen Fieldhouse renovations 1:01 Bill Self likes fit of his orange Hall of Fame jacket 2:49 Even the brutality of the Nazis couldn't turn this woman into a hater 0:34 Royals' Whit Merrifield visits kids at Ronald McDonald House 1:55 Chiefs' keys to beating Chargers include keeping your cool, Peters and Kelce 1:10 Former Commerce Secretary Antonio Soave speaks at Pittsburg summit in April 1:23 Mizzou coach Barry Odom: Auburn game a chance to "fix our problems" 2:25 After a 10 year hiatus, Central High School resurrects march band Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

KU's David Beaty says he sees progress, but more is needed Kansas coach David Beaty talks about his team responding to an early deficit following the Jayhawks' 56-34 loss to West Virginia on Sept. 23, 2017. KU's David Beaty says he sees progress, but more is needed Kansas coach David Beaty talks about his team responding to an early deficit following the Jayhawks' 56-34 loss to West Virginia on Sept. 23, 2017. Jesse Newell The Kansas City Star

DEFENSE

D-

Defensive coordinator Clint Bowen’s group narrowly escaped its third straight “F” with improved play after halftime. Still, allowing four, 80-plus-yard touchdown drives in five first-half possessions is unacceptable, and minor improvements in the secondary haven’t been good enough to keep KU in games where the offense is doing its part. West Virginia averaged 7.7 yards per play, and the Jayhawks’ defense has now allowed at least 7 yards per play to each of its last three opponents.

SPECIAL TEAMS

D+

Gabriel Rui made two field goals, including a 41-yarder, and Cole Moos boomed a few punts. There were too many costly mistakes here, though, the worst of which coming when Armstrong’s penalty gave West Virginia a free first down late.

COACHING

C

KU’s offensive plan to run the ball worked, and the staff appeared to make solid adjustments at halftime as the Jayhawks scored 14 straight points to make it a one-score game. In the end, though, the defense’s inability to stop drives or make big plays has hamstrung a team that appears to be improving in other areas.