KU basketball player from 1988 title team seeks help for Virgin Islands after Irma

Former Kansas basketball forward Milt Newton and his wife, Shalaun, have established a fund to assist hurricane relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Newton, a starting forward on KU’s 1988 national title team and current assistant general manager of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, was born in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, and served as co-captain of the U.S. Virgin Islands team in the 1987 Pan American Games.
The Virgin Islands and other areas in the Caribbean were devastated recently by Hurricane Irma and are also in the path of Hurricane Maria this week.
“Our friends and loved ones describe St. Thomas, once lush and beautiful, as having the appearance of a Third World country,” Milt and Shalaun Newton wrote in a request for donations at their Emerald Gems Foundation Website. The address is http://www.emeraldgemsfoundation.com/articles/help-with-us-virgin-islands-hurricane-irma-relief-efforts/
“While that may be true, the hearts of our people despite their dire situation, continue to be one of beauty and of strong resilience and courage. Emerald Gems Foundation, Inc. (Newton’s foundation) and the people of the US Virgin Islands will be most grateful for any donation you are able to make. Please donate today!” the Newtons added.
Former NBA great Tim Duncan also has set up a fund for relief efforts in Virgin Islands at the Web address https://www.youcaring.com/21usvirginislandrelieffund-942738
Newton, 52, was hired by the Milwaukee Bucks on Aug. 9. He has 13 years of NBA front-office experience, including three seasons as general manager of the Minnesota Timberwolves during 2013-16. He’s also worked for USA Basketball, the Philadelphia 76ers, Washington Wizards and in the NBA office in New York.
Quickley eliminating Miami?
Immanuel Quickley, the No. 10-rated player in the recruiting class of 2018 according to Rivals.com, who had a recent campus visit to Miami canceled because of Hurricane Irma, likely will not reschedule the visit, his AAU coach, Jide Sodipo, told Rivals.com.
That means Quickley, a 6-4 senior point guard from John Carroll High in Bel Air, Md., is effectively down to a final two of KU and Kentucky. He has visited both schools. Kentucky has long been considered the leader.
“They (Quickley and Kentucky coach John Calipari) have established something going on almost two years now,” Team BBC executive director Sodipo told Rivals.com. “Their conversations, to me, speak for itself like a coach and a point guard would have. UK’s pitch as usual is that it’s not for everyone, only for those who want it.”
Calipari coached the USA under-19 team that competed in the 2017 FIBA World Cup. Quickley was a member of that team.
KU visit Dotson on Tuesday
Kansas assistant coach Norm Roberts was to watch a workout of Devon Dotson, a 6-1 senior point guard from Providence Day High School in Charlotte, N.C., on Tuesday, Rivals.com reported.
Dotson has visited KU, Florida and Clemson and also has Maryland, UCLA and Wake Forest on his list of schools.
Rivals.com says Dotson is likely to decide this week whether a visit to Maryland will take place or if he’s ready to make a decision.
Self, Howard check on Hurt
KU coach Bill Self and assistant Jerrance Howard were to travel Tuesday to Minnesota to watch a workout of Matthew Hurt, a 6-9 junior forward from John Marshall High in Rochester, Minn., 247sports.com reported.
Hurt is being recruited by KU, North Carolina, Duke, Kentucky, Indiana, Minnesota and many others.
Langford to travel to Vandy
Romeo Langford, a 6-4 senior shooting guard from New Albany (Ind.) High School, who has a list of KU, North Carolina, UCLA, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville and Vanderbilt, will attend Vanderbilt’s home football game against Alabama on Saturday, according to Rivals.com.
Langford, the No. 5-ranked player in the recruiting class of 2018 by Rivals.com, held an in-home visit with North Carolina coach Roy Williams on Tuesday. He averaged 28.7 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game his junior season for New Albany (25-4).
Darius Garland will join Langford at the Vandy football game. He is a 6-foot senior point guard from Brentwood Academy in Nashville, who is ranked No. 15 nationally.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski will hold an in-home visit with Garland on Wednesday night. Garland has set visits to Duke, Kentucky, Indiana and Vandy with a fifth visit yet to be determined. He has mentioned KU as a possibility in the past.
KU to attend Anthony workout
Coaches from KU, Duke, Louisville, Miami, Oregon, Villanova and Cal were expected to watch workouts this week of Cole Anthony, a 6-2 junior point guard from Archbishop Molloy in New York, Zagsblog.com reported.
Anthony, the No. 4-rated player in the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals.com, averaged 20.7 points, 7.0 assists and 1.9 steals last season. He averaged 18.6 points, 6.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the PSA Cardinals this summer on the Nike EYBL circuit.
“Seeing his work ethic and his drive, it’s unlike any high school player that I’ve seen in a long time. A lot of guys have it, but Cole is just like a machine. We haven’t seen anything like that from a guard in New York City. He’s cemented himself as arguably the best guard in the country regardless of class,” PSA Cardinals coach Mark Carter told Zagsblog.com.
Koprivica attracts attention this week
Balsa Koprivica, a 7-foot, 240-pound junior center from Windermere Preparatory School in Orlando, Fla., will be visited by coaches from Kentucky on Thursday, according to 247sports.com.
Koprivica, who is ranked No. 9 in the class of 2019 by Rivals.com, has received scholarship offers from Kansas, Arizona, UCLA, Louisville, Baylor, Florida, Georgia Tech and others.
