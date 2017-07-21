Kansas coach Bill Self had a word with Mitch Lightfoot during the second half of an exhibition game against Washburn last season at Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas coach Bill Self had a word with Mitch Lightfoot during the second half of an exhibition game against Washburn last season at Allen Fieldhouse. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com
Kansas coach Bill Self had a word with Mitch Lightfoot during the second half of an exhibition game against Washburn last season at Allen Fieldhouse. Rich Sugg rsugg@kcstar.com

University of Kansas

July 21, 2017 3:48 PM

KU’s Mitch Lightfoot suffers broken nose during practice

By Gary Bedore

gbedore@kcstar.com

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said on Friday that sophomore forward Mich Lightfoot has a broken nose.

Self, speaking at the Hardwood Classic AAU Tournament at Sports Pavilion Lawrence at Rock Chalk Park, said the injury happened during a recent practice.

“He got it hit at practice,” Self said. “Mitch broke his nose, had surgery. He is being withheld out of contact.”

Self said “we think so” when asked if Lightfoot will be able to play during the four exhibition games the Jayhawks will play during an upcoming trip to Italy.

“He’d have to wear a mask,” Self said. “He can do basketball stuff but won’t do contact for a while. We won’t push it.”

KU sophomore Mitch Lightfoot explains how he's improving this offseason

The Jayhawks' Mitch Lightfoot says he improving every phase of his game in preparation for the coming season.

Rich Sugg The Kansas City Star

Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

KU's Dorance Armstrong Jr. on being named Preseason Big 12 DPOY: 'It was never even a goal'

View More Video

Sports Videos