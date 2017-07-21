KU’s Mitch Lightfoot suffers broken nose during practice

Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self said on Friday that sophomore forward Mich Lightfoot has a broken nose.
Self, speaking at the Hardwood Classic AAU Tournament at Sports Pavilion Lawrence at Rock Chalk Park, said the injury happened during a recent practice.
“He got it hit at practice,” Self said. “Mitch broke his nose, had surgery. He is being withheld out of contact.”
Self said “we think so” when asked if Lightfoot will be able to play during the four exhibition games the Jayhawks will play during an upcoming trip to Italy.
“He’d have to wear a mask,” Self said. “He can do basketball stuff but won’t do contact for a while. We won’t push it.”
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments