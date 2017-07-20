Graduate transfer Jack Whitman is leaving the Kansas basketball team.
University of Kansas

July 20, 2017 11:55 AM

KU coach Bill Self says he doesn’t know future plans of departing Jack Whitman

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

LAWRENCE

Graduate transfer Jack Whitman is leaving the Kansas basketball program, coach Bill Self confirmed Thursday morning.

Whitman, a 6-foot-9 forward, played the last three seasons at William & Mary before committing to KU in May.

“Jack called me last night and informed me that he would not be playing basketball at Kansas for his fifth year,” Self said. “I do not know what his plans are moving forward. All I know is he will not be part of our basketball program. We wish Jack the best with his future endeavors.”

Whitman’s departure leaves KU with a thin roster. The Jayhawks have only three big men who can play in 2017-18 and eight scholarship players eligible the first semester. Small forward Sam Cunliffe can play at the beginning of the second semester in mid-December.

Meanwhile, the last KU big man to transfer away — 6-foot-10 Evan Maxwell — has joined the basketball roster at NAIA school Indiana Wesleyan, according to a Wednesday story in the Fort Wayne News-Sentinel.

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

