KU’s Lagerald Vick and Udoka Azubuike attending Under Armour camp in Philly

Kansas’ Lagerald Vick and Udoka Azubuike are two of 21 college basketball players serving as camp counselors at the Under Armour All-America camp through Sunday at Philadelphia University.
In all, 35 NBA scouts will be in attendance to watch the college players compete in games, according to Josh Newman of the Asbury (N.J.) Park Press.
The roster of college players: Vick and Azubuike, Kansas; Landry Shamet, Wichita State; Keenan Evans, Texas Tech; Jo-Lual Acuil, Baylor; Jaylen Hands, UCLA; Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s; Anthony Cowan, Maryland; Khadeen Carrington, Seton Hall; Scottie Lindsey, Northwestern; Robert Williams and Tyler Davis, Texas A&M; Matt Farrell, Notre Dame; Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Virginia Tech; Jerome Robinson, Boston College; Josh Brown, Temple; Mike Baum, South Dakota State; Bonzie Colson, Notre Dame; Jacob Evans, Cincinnati; Chris Silva, South Carolina and Ethan Happ, Wisconsin.
KU recruiting targets Jeremiah Robinson-Earl of Bishop Miege and Topeka Hayden’s Zach Harvey will participate in drills and games with other high school players at the camp.
Svi scores 18 in loss
Kansas senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk scored 18 points on 6-of-18 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds in Team Ukraine’s 98-63 loss to Serbia on Wednesday at the FIBA Under 20 European Championships in Crete.
The 6-foot-8 Mykhailiuk, who was 3 of 11 on three-pointers, committed eight turnovers against two assists in 34 minutes.
Team Ukraine fell to 1-3 and dropped into the consolation bracket, which will determine places 9 through 16. It will meet Czech Republic on Thursday.
Mykhailiuk has had scoring outputs of 16 points in a loss to Israel, 26 points in a win over Latvia and 25 points in a loss to Lithuania.
Dooley lauds Aaron Miles
Florida Gulf Coast University coach Joe Dooley on Wednesday praised first-year assistant and former KU guard Aaron Miles, who has accepted a job as head coach of the NBA G-League’s Santa Cruz Warriors, an affiliate of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
“I think it’s a great move,” former KU assistant Dooley told the Naples Daily News. “This is a championship organization and he’s going to be with the Warriors through training camp all the way through the exhibition season. Then he gets to coach 50 games with the organization. There’s room for advancement.
“Do a good job with the (G)-League and hopefully at some point he’ll be with the Warriors. It’s a first-class organization and that’s a big key in the NBA. It’s cool to see guys advance in their careers.”
Miles, 34, was a four-year starter at KU during 2001-05. He began his professional playing career as an undrafted rookie with Golden State in 2005. He played for the Warriors and the NBA D-League’s Fort Worth Flyers during the 2005-06 season, then played pro ball in France, Spain, Greece and Russia until his retirement after the 2014-15 season.
“Golden State is just a great organization, like everybody knows,” Miles told the Daily News. “That’s big, but the people involved in the organization are even more important. I had a chance to sit down with (Golden State coach) Steve Kerr and (Santa Cruz GM) Kent Lacob and (Santa Cruz assistant GM) Ryan Atkinson. Their conversation and mind frame and everything lined up with mine.
“This isn’t something where I was automatically going to say, ‘Yeah, I’m going to go and be a coach for a (G)-League team.’ It was all about right fit, relationships and being around good people.”
Dooley told the Daily News he already has candidates in mind to replace Miles.
Chalmers signs with Memphis
Former KU guard Mario Chalmers is joining former KU players Wayne Selden and Ben McLemore on the roster of the Memphis Grizzlies. Grizzlies GM Chris Wallace on Wednesday announced the signing of the 31-year-old Chalmers. Terms were not disclosed. ESPN indicated Chalmers received a one-year deal that is partially guaranteed.
Chalmers, an eight-year NBA veteran, last played during the 2015-16 season. He averaged 10.8 points and 3.8 assists in 55 games (seven starts) for the Grizzlies before sustaining a ruptured right Achilles’ tendon on March 7, 2016.
Memphis coach David Fizdale worked with Chalmers for seven seasons as an assistant with the Heat. Miami won two NBA titles with Chalmers as the starting point guard.
Reid, Quinerly to visit KU
Kansas recruiting target Naz Reid informed Zagsblog.com that he and Sports U Team IZOD AAU basketball teammate Jahvon Quinerly will visit UCLA (Sept. 16) and KU (Sept. 23) in September.
Reid is a 6-10 senior center from Roselle Catholic High in Asbury Park, N.J., and is ranked No. 13 in the class of 2018 by Rivals.com. Quinerly is a 6-0 senior point guard from Hudson Catholic High School in Hackensack, N.J., and is ranked No. 15.
Hardwood Classic starts today in Lawrence
Four of the top 30 prospects in the recruiting class of 2018 are scheduled to attend the 2017 Hardwood Classic basketball tournament Thursday through Sunday at Sports Pavilion Lawrence.
Missouri commit Jontay Porter, who is ranked No. 11 nationally by Rivals.com, will play for MOKAN Basketball; No. 8 Tre Jones for Howard Pulley; No. 24 Keldon Johnson for Boo Williams and No. 30 Taeshon Cherry, a USC commit, for Oakland Soldiers.
Iowa commit Joe Wieskamp, who is ranked No. 41 in the class of 2018, will play for the Iowa Barnstormers, and Minnesota commit and No. 60 ranked Daniel Oturu for Howard Pulley. No. 118 Keyontae Johnson and No. 135 Jeenathan Williams will play for Boo Williams and Albany City Rocks respectively.
KU target Malik Hall, a 6-5 junior wing from Wichita Sunrise Christian Academy, will play for MOKAN Basketball’s 17 and under team. He is ranked No. 84 in the recruiting class of 2019 by Rivals.com.
MOKAN will meet the Iowa Barnstormers at 7:25 p.m. Thursday at Sports Pavilion Lawrence, with another game against Boo Williams at 6:50 p.m. Friday.
Hall’s teammate, Roman Wilson, is ranked No. 71 in the class. Other top players in the class of 2019 competing: No. 31 Patrick McCaffery, Iowa Barnstormers; No. 40 Isaiah Stewart, Albany City Rocks; No. 51 Aundre Hyatt, Boo Williams; No. 67 Qudus Wahab, Boo Williams.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
