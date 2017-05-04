KU notebook: Chandler Lawson, brother of Memphis transfers Dedric and K.J., nets KU scholarship offer

Chandler Lawson, the brother of incoming Kansas players Dedric Lawson and K.J. Lawson, has received a scholarship offer from KU, Chandler reported on Thursday on Twitter.
Chandler, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound sophomore power forward from Memphis (Tenn.) East High School, is ranked No. 20 in the recruiting Class of 2019 by ESPN.com and No. 34 by Rivals.com. He’s also been offered scholarships from Florida, Georgia Tech and Memphis, ESPN.com reports.
“He is very similar to his brother Dedric in that he can play the 3 or the 4,” reads the ESPN.com scouting report on Chandler Lawson. “He’s probably best as a really skilled 4-man but he could easily be a 3 down the road. He is best inside 19 feet where he can drive, shoot or pass very effectively. His length makes him an effective defender. He can block shots and play the passing lanes very well. He definitely needs to get stronger. Chandler has a very high ceiling and is starting to fulfill his promise.”
Dedric Lawson and K.J. Lawson, 6-9 and 6-7 forwards, recently announced plans to transfer to Kansas after two seasons at Memphis.
Brooks has KU offer
Keion Brooks, a 6-7 sophomore power forward from North Side High School in Fort Wayne, Ind., has received a scholarship offer from KU, he reported this week on Twitter. Brooks, the No. 26-rated player in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, has also been offered by Indiana, Memphis, Purdue and Xavier.
Moses Brown likes recruiting process
Seven-footer Moses Brown, the No. 6-rated prospect in the Class of 2018 according to Rivals.com, says he’s “enjoying the process” that so far has included scholarship offers from Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Arizona and UCLA.
He’s also drawn interest from Kentucky and Duke, who figure to offer scholarships to the junior center out of Archbishop Molloy in Queens, N.Y.
“I never thought I would reach this point,” Brown told the Lexington Herald-Leader at last week’s Under Armour Association event in Indianapolis. “I’ve just been working a lot and I guess this is what comes with it.”
Brown isn’t shy about his future aspirations.
“My plan is to be a one-and-done,” Brown told the Herald-Leader.
Duke offers Williams
Duke this week became the latest school to offer a scholarship to Emmitt Williams, a 6-7 junior power forward from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Williams is ranked No. 17 in the recruiting Class of 2018 by Rivals.com. Playing for E1T1, he has averaged 20.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game in eight Nike EYBL league games this spring.
Williams has also received offers from Kansas, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Miami and others.
“For now, I’m not focused on that. I’m focused on my education,” Williams said to duke.247sports.com. “I’m just enjoying it right now. Enjoying high school. I’m really not too focused on it right now because I have to finish high school first.”
Bol Bol faring well
Bol Bol, a 7-2 junior center from Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, Calif., who is ranked No. 7 in the recruiting Class of 2018 by Rivals.com, emerged as the best player at last weekend’s Nike EYBL event in Indianapolis, analyst Eric Bossi of Rivals.com says.
Bol, a former Bishop Miege player, is averaging 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in eight games for California Supreme on the Nike circuit. He’s averaged 4.6 three-point makes per game.
“The level that Bol Bol is currently playing at caught me totally by surprise,” Bossi said. “We have always known that the 7-footer is a big-time prospect with incredible natural gifts. However, how quickly it has all come together for him and how productive he’s been is exceeding all expectations. He’s playing with a motor and for my money he has emerged as perhaps one of the top two prospects in 2018,” Bossi added.
Bol has received offers from Kansas, Kentucky, Arizona, Oregon, St. John’s, UCLA and USC and others.
