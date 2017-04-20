KU notebook: Bishop Miege’s Robinson-Earl, who was at KU’s ‘Late Night’ to visit Mizzou

Bishop Miege sophomore forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who attended the 2016 Late Night in the Phog as part of an unofficial visit to Kansas, will make an unofficial visit to Missouri on Monday, he confirmed in a Twitter message to The Kansas City Star.
The 6-foot-8 Robinson-Earl — who averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game last season for Kansas Class 4A-D1 state-champion Miege — on Thursday received a No. 17 national ranking in the recruiting Class of 2019 by Rivals.com. He previously was ranked 18th nationally.
Robinson-Earl, who has also heard from Kansas State, Oklahoma and many others, said he has not compiled an official list of schools.
“I’m still wide open with my recruitment,” he said Thursday in a Twitter instant message.
Robinson-Earl’s dad, Lester Earl, was a McDonald’s All-American in 1996. He played collegiately at both LSU and KU.
Moore in no hurry?
Charlie Moore, a 5-11, 170-pound freshman point guard who recently announced plans to leave Cal after one season, tells WAND TV of Decatur, Ill., he’s in no hurry to pick his transfer destination.
Illinois and Kansas have been mentioned as strong possibilities for the Chicago Morgan Park High graduate who averaged 12.2 points a game on 38.8 percent shooting and 3.5 assists this past season at Cal.
“I’m just trying to stay focused on what I’m trying to do, just finish school strong,” Moore told the TV station.
Asked if he could wind up at Illinois, Moore said: “Yes, yes, it could happen probably. Maybe so.”
In announcing his transfer, he cited a desire to play close to home.
“It’s a big factor. That’s why I’m transferring away from Cal,” Moore said.
Moore hit 45 of 128 three-pointers (35.2 percent). He hit 99 of 131 free throws (75.6) percent and dished 120 assists to 99 turnovers. Moore averaged 28.0 points, 7.0 assists and 5.0 steals per game his senior year at Morgan Park. He was ranked No. 55 in the Class of 2016 by Rivals.com.
“Charlie will take his time, pick the right school for him,” Morgan Park coach Nick Irvin told WAND TV. “His next move has to be his best move,” Irvin added “That’s exactly what I told him. Charlie is a gamer. He will play with anybody. He doesn’t care how many guards you’ve got, how many point guards, shooting guards. He doesn’t care. He loves the moment. It doesn’t matter with him.”
Rankings of note
Future KU point guard Markese Jacobs, a 5-11 sophomore point guard from Uplift Community High in Chicago, on Thursday was ranked No. 71 in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com. He previously was unranked. He’ll be attending Hillcrest Academy in Phoenix next school year. He orally committed to Kansas after attending the 2016 Late Night in the Phog last October. … Zach Harvey, a 6-3 sophomore guard from Topeka Hayden, was ranked No. 58 in the Class of 2019 by Rivals.com, while Malik Hall, 6-5 soph guard/forward from Wichita Sunrise Christian Academy was No. 76 and Roman Wilson, a 6-9 soph center from Park Hill, was ranked No. 95 in the class.
