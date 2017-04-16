KU target Juiston of Hutchinson CC slated to visit DePaul on Monday following weekend trip to Iowa State

Hutchinson Community College sophomore power forward Shakur Juiston, the No. 1-ranked junior college player in the country, did not commit to Iowa State on his weekend recruiting visit, according to various recruiting websites.
The 6-foot-7, 220-pound native of Paterson, N.J., who has visited UNLV, will visit DePaul on Monday, WeAreDePaul.com reported Sunday night.
Jeffrey Waddilove of InsidetheRebels.com reported that Juiston will not be making a campus visit to KU. Juiston has said in recent weeks he was planning on making an official visit to KU during the recruiting process and has not publicly eliminated the Jayhawks from his list of schools. Juiston has also listed Oklahoma, Illinois, UConn, Seton Hall and others to go with Iowa State, DePaul and UNLV.
Juiston averaged 17.3 points (on 60.9 percent shooting), 12.1 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.8 blocks per game this past season for national champion Hutchinson CC. He had one triple-double and 26 double-doubles in 38 games. Juiston grabbed a school-record 20 rebounds against Dodge City. He is also the school’s all-time rebounding leader with 741.
As far as not committing to Iowa State on the visit, Chris Williams of cyclonefanatic.com wrote Sunday: “Shakur Juiston did NOT commit on his visit this weekend. Iowa State never expected him to. His recruitment remains to be a very fluid situation. Sounds like he will be visiting DePaul this week. Why? Some sort of connection with his old AAU coach and that staff. Not really sure. Doubt he ends up there. Stay tuned.”
KU has one scholarship left to award in recruiting once Josh Jackson makes official his intention to turn pro. The Jayhawks would have two scholarships to give if Svi Mykhailiuk, who has declared for the draft but has not signed with an agent, keeps his name in the NBA Draft.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
Comments