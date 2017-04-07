KU notebook: No. 3-ranked prospect Trevon Duval planning ‘creative’ way to announce college choice; Bill Self visits Brewster Academy

Trevon Duval, a 6-foot-2 senior point guard from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., who has a final recruiting list of Kansas, Duke, Arizona, Baylor and Seton Hall, says he plans on announcing for one of those five colleges by the end of April.
Late signing period in college basketball runs from April 12 to May 17.
“It’s going to be something. Me and my dad are going to come up with something that is different and creative,” Duval told USA Today on Thursday from Portland, Ore., site of Friday night’s Nike Hoop Summit.
“It’s going to be something different that no one has ever done before,” Duval added of the mysterious way he will commit to a school.
Duval — who averaged 16.2 points and 7.7 assists per game this past season for the 26-1 IMG Ascenders — is ranked No. 3 in the recruiting Class of 2017 by Rivals.com.
“Everybody that has committed has been talking to me. Everyone has been recruiting me and trying to put me there next year,” Duval said of players at the Nike Hoop Summit, including Duke commits Wendell Carter and Gary Trent.
Duval, who is a native of Wilmington, Del., told USABasketball.com that he’s, “waiting to see where I fit and where I think I should go. It’s still a dream come true to even be recruited by colleges all over the country.”
He likes his list of finalists.
“Each school recruiting me, they tell me they need a point guard, which I know they do. But, they try to make themselves different, so they may talk about some guys returning that will help them win a national championship or recruits coming in next year, and then they talk about things that fit me and the type of person I am. You just have to sort through all of that,” Duval added to USABasketball.com.
Self, Roberts visit Brewster Academy
KU coach Bill Self and assistant Norm Roberts paid a visit to Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H., on Thursday night to meet with former North Carolina State signee Thomas Allen, who recently was granted a release from his Wolfpack letter-of-intent. Allen, a 6-1 senior combo guard who is ranked No. 149 nationally, is a friend of Kansa junior Devonté Graham. Both are from the same Garner (N.C.) Road AAU program. Brewster’s Makai Ashton-Langford, a 6-2 senior point guard who recently decommitted from UConn, will visit Providence this weekend. He’s the No. 38 player in the Class of 2017 according to Rivals.com.
Juiston to visit UNLV
Hutchinson Junior College sophomore Shakur Juiston, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward originally out of Paterson (N.J.) Eastside High School, will make an official recruiting visit to UNLV this weekend, several recruiting writers have reported.
Juiston has a list of KU, Iowa State, UNLV, Illinois, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, St. Bonaventure, Seton Hall and VCU, the Hutchinson News reported. Zagsblog.com has also mentioned Rutgers, St. Joe’s and UConn.
KU’s odds of winning: 12/1
Vegasinsider.com ranks Kentucky the favorite to win the 2018 NCAA title (10/1 odds). Kansas is right behind at 12/1, as well as Louisville, Duke, North Carolina, Villanova and Gonzaga. Schools listed 20/1 odds to win it all were: Wichita State, Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, Florida, Butler and Michigan State.
