KU notebook: No. 3-ranked prospect Trevon Duval planning ‘creative’ way to announce college choice; Bill Self visits Brewster Academy

33:44 Breaking down the end of KU basketball season and looking ahead to 2017-18 Pause

0:59 KU forward Carlton Bragg on his resurgence

2:01 KU coach Bill Self updates Carlton Bragg suspension

4:12 Kansas City will host the centennial celebration of U.S. entry into WWI

0:27 Hyperloop One could bring supersonic-speed transit to Missouri

2:27 Thursday update: forensic searching continues after discovery of human remains in Cass County

1:12 In January, family of Jessica Runions found a man's body two weekends in a row

1:02 John Glenn laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'