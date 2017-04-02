KU’s Frank Mason wins the Naismith Trophy, his third player of the year honor

Kansas senior Frank Mason on Sunday claimed his third major college basketball player of the year award in a four-day trip to Arizona, site of the Final Four.
Mason, a 5-foot-11 guard from Petersburg, Va., who won the AP player of the year award Thursday and the Oscar Robertson Trophy (USBWA) on Friday, was presented the James A. Naismith Trophy on Sunday afternoon at the Naismith Awards brunch at the Final Four.
The Naismith Trophy, which recognizes college basketball’s most outstanding men’s player, is awarded by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Mason joined Danny Manning (1988) as the only Jayhawks to win that award.
Mason emerged over a group of finalists that included Lonzo Ball (UCLA), Caleb Swanigan (Purdue) and Josh Hart (Villanova).
“What an incredible honor for me and my family,” Mason said, thanking his “amazing coaches,” as well as his parents and KU teammates.
Mason is the only KU player to have won the AP and USBWA awards. He is the second KU player to win more than one national player of the year award in the same season. Manning won the Wooden, NABC and Naismith player of the year awards in 1988.
Mason on Sunday night can become KU’s first consensus national player of the year if he wins the NABC player of the year award. Consensus is winning four of the national player of the awards that are recognized by the NCAA.
The Wooden Award will be presented on Friday in Los Angeles.
The Naismith coach of the year award went to Gonzaga’s Mark Few. Other finalists were KU’s Bill Self, Villanova’s Jay Wright and Chris Collins of Northwestern.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
