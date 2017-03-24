Lagerald Vick 360 dunk sparks huge KU run in Sweet 16 win over Purdue

0:58 Oregon's Dana Altman talks next opponent Pause

0:22 KU coach Bill Self on win over Purdue: 'The second half was about as complete as we've played'

32:34 Analysis: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 preview

1:10 Carlton Bragg: 'We just don't want it to end right now'

2:28 Purdue, KU players on keys to victory in Sweet 16 matchup

1:17 KU fans show up in big numbers to watch Sweet 16 practice

2:33 Frank Mason on teacher who flunked him: 'I'm thankful she didn't help me take the easy way out'

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

1:20 KU head coach Bill Self reads statement about Lagerald Vick after Baylor game