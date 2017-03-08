Big 12 Tournament: Kansas-TCU lineups, tipoff time, TV info, facts, figures

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 TCU
WHEN/WHERE: About 2 p.m. Thursday at the Sprint Center
TV/RADIO: ESPN2; KCSP (610 AM)
Projected lineups
P No. Kansas Ht. Yr. PPG
F 33 Landen Lucas 6-10 Sr. 7.7
G 10 Svi Mykhailiuk 6-8 Jr. 9.3
G 11 Lagerald Vick 6-5 So. 7.4
G 4 Devonté Graham 6-2 Jr. 13.2
G 0 Frank Mason 5-11 Sr. 20.5
P No. TCU Ht. Yr. PPG
F 10 Vladimir Brodziansky 6-11 Jr. 14.0
F 15 JD Miller 6-8 So. 7.5
G 0 Jaylen Fisher 6-2 Fr. 10.0
G 25 Alex Robinson 6-1 So. 11.3
G 34 Kenrich Williams 6-7 Jr. 10.5
ABOUT KANSAS (28-3): KU leads the all-time series, 14-1. The Jayhawks have won 10 in a row in the series. TCU’s only win over KU was 62-55, on Feb. 6, 2013, in Fort Worth, Texas. Bill Self is 11-1 vs. TCU as KU coach. KU beat TCU 87-68 on Feb. 22 at Allen Fieldhouse. KU led by one point at halftime after trailing by five points with 5:46 left in the first half. Frank Mason had 20 points, Devonté Graham 17 points and 7 assists, Josh Jackson 15 points and 11 boards and Carlton Bragg 15 points and 7 boards. Alex Robinson had 15 points, Jaylen Fisher 11 and Kenrich Williams 12 boards. KU beat TCU 86-80 on Dec. 30 in Fort Worth. TCU led by 10 with 13 minutes left in the first half. Mason had 22 points and 7 assists, Lagerald Vick 17 points, Lucas 15 points and 17 boards, Svi Mykhailiuk 12 points and Graham 11 points with 6 assists. Vladimir Brodzianski had 28 points and nine rebounds and Williams 11 points and 11 boards. KU enters the Big 12 Tournament as No. 1 seed for the 14th time (and ninth straight) in the 21-year history of the league. KU has won 10 Big 12 tourney titles. KU is 19-1 in its first game at the tourney, 18-2 in the quarterfinals, 12-6 in the semifinals and 10-2 in the championship game.
ABOUT TCU (18-14): TCU snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Oklahoma 82-63 on Wednesday. It was the second-longest losing streak in coach Jamie Dixon’s career. He lost eight straight in 2011-12 at Pittsburgh. TCU had as many wins in the conference season, six, as the Horned Frogs had in the last three years combined. TCU was over .500 in conference play through 11 games for the first time since the 2004-05 season, also at 6-5. TCU’s six conference wins were the school’s most-ever in the Big 12. TCU won three straight conference games (Kansas State, Texas, Texas Tech) for the first time since the 2007-08 season, when it was in the Mountain West. TCU last played in the NCAA Tournament in 1998 with its last win in the event coming in 1987 when Dixon was a player. Dixon is 0-2 versus Kansas. Junior guard Kenrich Williams, who had 19 points and 11 boards Wednesday vs. OU, has 14 double-doubles. He has five double-doubles in his last seven outings. Junior forward Vladimir Brodziansky has 75 blocked shots. He has scored in double digits 23 times and has at least five rebounds in seven of the past nine games. TCU at No. 8 has its highest seed in the postseason tournament in its five seasons in the conference. The Horned Frogs have an all-time record of 3-4 in the tourney and have won their first-round game in each of the past three seasons.
Gary Bedore: 816-234-4068, @garybedore
