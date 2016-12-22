University of Kansas

December 22, 2016 2:41 PM

Four KU cheerleaders involved in KKK Snapchat photo no longer with team

By Jesse Newell

jnewell@kcstar.com

Four Kansas cheerleaders who were suspended from the team following the discovery of a Snapchat photo that mentioned the KKK are no longer with the program.

KU associate athletic director Jim Marchiony said Thursday that three of the cheerleaders had resigned their positions. He said the fourth cheerleader — a male — graduated this semester.

Athletic department officials originally became aware of Lili Gagin’s social media post during the Jayhawks’ 83-63 victory over UAB on Nov. 21 at the Sprint Center. The photo depicted three men in sweaters, each with a “K” representing “Kansas” on their chests. White letters across the photo read “Kkk go trump.”

Gagin was suspended that night and the three male cheerleaders were suspended the next day, with KU Athletics saying it was investigating the matter with help from the KU student affairs office.

Related content

University of Kansas

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

KU basketball coach Bill Self previews UNLV game

View more video

Sports Videos