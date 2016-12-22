Four KU cheerleaders involved in KKK Snapchat photo no longer with team

Four Kansas cheerleaders who were suspended from the team following the discovery of a Snapchat photo that mentioned the KKK are no longer with the program.
KU associate athletic director Jim Marchiony said Thursday that three of the cheerleaders had resigned their positions. He said the fourth cheerleader — a male — graduated this semester.
Athletic department officials originally became aware of Lili Gagin’s social media post during the Jayhawks’ 83-63 victory over UAB on Nov. 21 at the Sprint Center. The photo depicted three men in sweaters, each with a “K” representing “Kansas” on their chests. White letters across the photo read “Kkk go trump.”
KU says the cheerleader who posted "KKK go Trump" has been suspended from the cheerleading squad. No news on the 3 guys. @KUnews pic.twitter.com/5NiwAM1OUA— Patrick Quaife (@pquaife) November 22, 2016
Gagin was suspended that night and the three male cheerleaders were suspended the next day, with KU Athletics saying it was investigating the matter with help from the KU student affairs office.
