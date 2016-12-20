KU football assistant Rob Likens leaves for job at Arizona State

Rob Likens, who had been stripped of playcalling and quarterback coaching duties for the Kansas football team by coach David Beaty last season but retained the title of offensive coordinator, left the Jayhawks on Tuesday for a position at Arizona State.
Beaty called the Jayhawks’ offensive plays and coached the quarterbacks last season. To fill Likens’ position, Beaty announced Tuesday he had promoted Garrett Riley to quarterbacks coach, which indicates Beaty will continue to serve as KU’s offensive coordinator next season.
Riley, 27, was an offensive analyst for KU last season. He played quarterback at Texas Tech during 2008-09, started his coaching career as running backs coach at NCAA Division III Augustana College in 2012 and worked three seasons on the offensive staff at Division I FBS East Carolina before coming to KU.
“Garrett has been a tremendous asset to our program since the day he set foot on campus,” Beaty said in a release. “Having played under Mike Leach at Texas Tech and worked closely with his brother, Lincoln Riley, during his time at East Carolina, Garrett has had his hand in some high-powered offenses. His extensive knowledge of the Air Raid offense has been invaluable as we implemented it to our team, and I am looking forward to him having an even greater impact in his new role.”
Likens will become the wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator at Arizona State.
“We appreciate Rob’s many contributions as part of the Jayhawk family,” Beaty said. “We wish him every success as he moves forward to this new chapter of his career.”
The moves leave KU with a NCAA maximum nine full-time assistant coaches.
Comments