How Josh Jackson could make KU a more dangerous team in March

2:13 Chiefs rookies help distribute Thanksgiving food Pause

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

1:24 KC Chamber recognizes Donald J. Hall Jr. as Kansas Citian of the Year

2:59 Still no motive in March shooting deaths of four men in Kansas City, Kan.

2:11 Mizzou's Charles Harris on senior day, NFL Draft

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

1:55 Gun shop pays $2.2 million to settle death case

3:14 Chiefs QB Alex Smith explains why he wore a safety pin