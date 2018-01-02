At age 78, K-State coach Bill Snyder announces he will return for another season

After weeks of speculation, Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder has made a decision about his future.
He is coming back for another season with the Wildcats.
“As I have stated many times, as long as I remain in good health, am wanted and have a positive impact on the young people in our program, I will continue to be the head coach at Kansas State University,” Snyder said in a news release Tuesday. “Those factors have not changed, and I look forward to meeting with our players and beginning our out-of-season program when classes resume. I appreciate President (Richard) Myers and (athletic director) Gene Taylor for their continued support of me, our program and our University. They are truly special K-Staters.”
Snyder informed his coaching staff of his decision to continue coaching Tuesday afternoon, according to a source, and K-State followed with an official announcement Tuesday evening.
On Twitter, they shared the news with the headline: “Unfinished Business”
Unfinished Business. #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/9ojyKO4d1f— K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) January 3, 2018
“We are excited that Coach Snyder has decided to continue to lead our program and look forward to building off the late-season momentum, which included five wins in our final six games, a Top 10 road win and Cactus Bowl victory,” Taylor said in a statement. “I know he and his staff, in addition to our student-athletes, are anxious to get winter workouts and spring practices underway in preparation for next season.”
K-State finished its season last week with a 35-17 victory over UCLA in the Cactus Bowl. Afterward, Snyder said he was uncertain about his coaching future afterward.
Snyder previously said he needed more time to speak with family and school administrators before deciding if he wanted to continue coaching or retire at the age of 78.
He made up his mind Tuesday, and appears ready to build off what K-State accomplished in 2017.
Next season will be Snyder’s 27th with the Wildcats. He arrived in 1989 after previously serving as offensive coordinator at Iowa and transformed K-State from a moribund team into a consistent winner. Snyder has coached in 321 games, leading the Wildcats to 210 victories, 19 bowls and two conference championships. He briefly retired in 2005 and returned to the sideline in 2009.
Snyder was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2015. He is the nation’s oldest active coach.
His coaching future is among the most discussed topics in K-State football circles, as he commits to only one season at a time. Some thought 2017 might be his final year with the Wildcats, especially when he was diagnosed with throat cancer during the offseason.
Instead, he seems poised to keep coaching after guiding K-State to an 8-5 record.
