Kansas State bowl hopes may hinge on Texas Tech game

0:45 K-State coach Bill Snyder addresses the status of his quarterbacks Pause

3:06 Highlights from K-State-OU football game

7:55 Bill Snyder discusses Wildcats' loss to OU

2:01 MU basketball coach Cuonzo Martin and K-State coach Bruce Weber weigh in on college hoops scandal

0:51 Five things to know about Medica

2:01 Dia de los Muertos is not Halloween

3:01 Chiefs' coach Andy Reid on his team's 29-19 win over the Broncos

2:36 Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt on avoiding big hits maintaining stamina

0:49 The case for Hoz: Intangibles form backbone of Boras' sales pitch