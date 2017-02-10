Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder receiving treatment for undisclosed health issue

Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder has received treatments at a Kansas City hospital for an undisclosed health issue, two sources with knowledge of the situation told The Star.
The severity of the health issue is unknown, but Snyder has responded well to treatment and hopes to coach the Wildcats during spring practices, according to one of the sources.
Snyder, 77, just completed his 25th season with the Wildcats, the ninth season of his second tenure as K-State’s coach. It is not known when Snyder made the hospital visits, but they have been since the end of the season, according to the sources.
K-State athletic director John Currie did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.
Tim Fitzgerald of GoPowercat.com reported Friday that Snyder recently “has been receiving treatment at a Kansas City medical facility for a serious, but very treatable health issue that GPC is choosing to not identify at this time.”
Snyder has missed some work days to address his health, the sources said. He has been absent from recent home K-State basketball games, including Monday’s contest against Kansas, which he usually attends during the offseason, but addressed reporters at a football signing day news conference last week.
Last season, Snyder surpassed the 200-victory milestone and owns a 202-105-1 career record. The Wildcats capped their most recent season with a 9-4 record and a victory over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl.
Speculation that Snyder might retire after the 2015 season grew to a point that a news release was issued in January 2016 that he was returning.
The K-State athletic department has no plans to issue a similar statement this offseason, as Snyder has given no indication he plans to retire and is expected to coach this spring and fall.
Snyder signed a contract extension in 2013, a five-year rollover that guarantees a position in athletic administration upon his retirement.
