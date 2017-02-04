K-State women held off by No. 12 Texas

The Kansas State women had their two-game win streak come to an end with a loss at No. 12 Texas on Saturday.
The Wildcats were downed 63-58 by the Longhorns, who won their 16th straight game.
Kindred Wesemann led the Wildcats with 21 points and four assists, while Breanna Lewis added 14 points for K-State.
Texas was led by freshman Joyner Holmes who had 21 points with nine rebounds.
The Wildcats were down one point at the half and grabbed the lead in the early going in the third quarter before Texas went on a run to regain the lead.
But Kansas State kept things tight and was in position for an upset after tying the game 54-54 with just under five minutes remaining. Texas, though, outscored the Cats 9-4 down the stretch.
K-State dropped to 17-7 overall and 7-5 in the Big 12, while Texas bumped its record up to 18-4. The Longhorns are undefeated at 12-0 in the Big 12.
The Wildcats will play host to Iowa State next Saturday. Iowa State won at No. 22 West Virginia 80-55 on Saturday behind 31 points from Bridget Carleton.
Texas has a showdown at No. 2 Baylor on Monday.
