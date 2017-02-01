Kansas State falls to TCU in overtime

Nothing comes easy in the Big 12 this basketball season.
Kansas State was reminded just how difficult life is in this conference during an 86-80 overtime loss to TCU on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum.
On paper, this looked like the Wildcats’ least difficult game in weeks. It was at home and the Horned Frogs had lost four in a row. At the least, it figured to be less taxing than a trio of upcoming games against Baylor, Kansas and West Virginia.
Still, it felt like a fist fight.
Both teams traded blows for 40 minutes. Then TCU (15-7, 4-5 Big 12) threw a knockout punch in overtime. K-State (15-7, 4-5) couldn’t get back up.
The extra five minutes could have been avoided with a stronger finish to the second half from K-State, but it let a late 72-68 slip away. Sophomore guard Kamau Stokes had a clean look at the buzzer to win in regulation, but his jumper went an inch long and bounced off the rim.
It was all TCU from there.
Kenrich Williams made a three to get the overtime scoring started and to give the Horned Frogs a 76-73 lead, then Vladimir Brodziansky tipped in a rebound to stretch the lead to two possessions.
K-State tried to fight back but couldn’t make enough free throws to mount a serious comeback attempt. Senior wing Wesley Iwundu missed three free throws in overtime and freshman Xavier Sneed missed one.
The game ended with TCU celebrating its third road conference victory since joining the Big 12 and K-State lamenting a loss it could ill afford. Its next three games are all against teams ranked in the top 10 and two of them are on the road.
This one will be fascinating to analyze.
K-State got off to another rough start, its third straight, and fell behind 29-15 midway through the first half. That, understandably, left K-State coach Bruce Weber and players frustrated. But instead of falling further behind and trailing by 17 at halftime, as it did in recent losses to Iowa State and Tennessee, K-State fought back immediately with a 24-3 run.
Behind the hot shooting of Stokes and steady inside presence of D.J. Johnson, the Wildcats led 39-35 at halftime.
Stokes finished with a game-high 21 points. He did most of his damage from three-point range, where he went 5 of 10. Johnson delivered 13 important points in the first half, but was quiet the rest of the way and finished with 14.
Sneed came off the bench to score 19. It was one of his finest games of the season.
But it was enough to hold off TCU.
Both teams were cold at the start of the second half, and that left TCU in position to take control of the game once it heated up.
J.D. Miller led TCU with 18 points and Brodziansky finished with 17. Six different Horned Frogs reached double figures.
The same couldn’t be said for K-State. Sophomore forward Dean Wade had his third-straight down game and scored two points. Iwundu missed more shots than he attempted.
There was plenty of blame to go around.
K-State is now halfway through the Big 12 season. It had a chance to move into a tie for fourth place on Wednesday and go above .500 in conference play. A victory would have been pivotal. Instead, it is left searching for answers.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
