2017 Kansas State football schedule revealed

Kansas State will begin Big 12 play against the conference’s two newest football coaches next season.
The Wildcats will begin league play on Sept. 30 at home next year against Baylor and its new coach, Matt Rhule. The following week, they will head to Texas for a game against new Longhorns coach Tom Herman.
After that, it’s back home for games against TCU and Oklahoma.
The home-heavy start to Big 12 play will be new for K-State. The Wildcats have opened conference play on the road in each of the past five seasons. They last began Big 12 play at home in 2011 with a narrow victory over Baylor.
Three of K-State’s final five games will be played on the road, starting with the Sunflower Showdown on Oct. 28 at Kansas. That will be a change from recent years in which the Jayhawks and Wildcats met after Thanksgiving. On Nov. 4, K-State will play at Texas Tech. There was some talk of moving that game up to the second week of the season, as both teams have open dates after their openers, but that didn’t pan out.
West Virginia will visit Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Nov. 11. Then K-State will travel to Oklahoma State on Nov. 18 and finish the season at home against Iowa State.
The Big 12 will end its regular season on Nov. 25 to make way for the return of a championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 2.
K-State will open the season with nonconference games against Central Arkansas on Sept. 2, followed by a home game against Charlotte, a trip to Vanderbilt and an off week before Big 12 play.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
2017 Kansas State football schedule
Sept. 2 — Central Arkansas
Sept. 9 — Charlotte (was rescheduled from Sept. 23)
Sept. 16 — at Vanderbilt
Sept. 30 — Baylor
Oct. 7 — at Texas
Oct. 14 — TCU
Oct. 21 — Oklahoma
Oct. 28 — at Kansas
Nov. 4 — at Texas Tech
Nov. 11 — West Virginia
Nov. 18 — at Oklahoma State
Nov. 25 — Iowa State
Comments