K-State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie reaches 500 career wins

Kansas State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie reached a milestone on Sunday.
The Wildcats’ 70-57 win over Nebraska-Omaha was his 500th career victory in his 25th season as a coach. Mittie, a native of Blue Springs, is the 29th active NCAA Division I coach with 500 or more career victories. He is 46-27 in his third season at K-State.
Kansas State, 8-0, was led by seniors Breanna Lewis and Kindred Wesemann. Lewis scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Wesemann, who went to Pleasant Hill High School, had 13 points and five rebounds.
The Wildcats shot 42.1 percent from the field and held the Mavericks, 4-4, to 31.7 percent. K-State outrebounded Nebraska-Omaha 41-28 and has won 29 straight games when outrebounding its opponent.
Mikaela Shaw led the Mavericks with 18 points, and Remy Davenport, who went to Blue Springs South, added 15.
The Wildcats led 35-28 at halftime.
