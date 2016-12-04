Kansas State will play Texas A&M in Texas Bowl

Kansas State fans can begin making travel plans to Houston.
The Wildcats are headed to the Texas Bowl, where they face the Texas A&M Aggies.
K-State accepted a formal invitation to play in the game on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on Dec. 28 at NRG Stadium with ESPN broadcasting the action.
Fans can purchase tickets in the K-State section on the school’s athletic website or in other sections directly from the Texas Bowl.
This will be the Wildcats’ seventh straight postseason appearance.
The Texas Bowl is their reward for an 8-4 season and a fourth-place finish in the Big 12. The Wildcats were picked to finish eighth in the league’s preseason poll and started 3-3, but they rallied late and won five of their final six games.
Texas A&M, a former Big 12 rival, also enters bowl season with an 8-4 record. But its season unfolded much differently than K-State’s. The Aggies won their first six games and were ranked in the top 10, but they lost four of their final six games. Their only victories down the stretch came against nonconference opponents New Mexico State and Texas-San Antonio at home.
K-State won its last meeting against Texas A&M in 2011 in dramatic fashion, beating the Aggies 53-50 in quadruple overtime.
The bowl matchup gives the Wildcats a unique opportunity to beat the best football teams in the Lone Star State. They defeated Baylor, Texas, Texas Tech and TCU in the regular season and can improve their record against Lone Star teams to 5-0 with another victory.
K-State will hope to continue playing the way it did Saturday, beating TCU on the road 30-6 behind a rushing attack that produced a pair of 100-yard runners and a defense that held the Horned Frogs without a touchdown for the first time since 2006.
It will carry plenty of momentum into the postseason. Perhaps enough to win its first bowl game since 2013.
“Last year we ended on a little, three-game win streak but this is better,” K-State linebacker Elijah Lee said. “Going on this win streak helps you carry something extra with you.”
K-State is making its second appearance in the Texas Bowl and first since 2006. The Wildcats played in the inaugural Texas Bowl 10 years ago under then coach Ron Prince and brought a strong crowd with them for a game against Rutgers. But things didn’t go well for them on the field. Rutgers won 37-10 in front of 52,000. It remains the worst bowl loss in K-State history.
Current K-State players expressed excitement about the possibility of playing in the Texas Bowl on Saturday. Coach Bill Snyder said the team will be motivated to play a 13th game, regardless of location.
“It will be good to win (another) one any place,” Snyder said, “whether it’s Texas or Australia, wherever it may be.”
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
