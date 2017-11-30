K-State, KU players chosen to coaches’ All-Big 12 football team

Twelve Kansas State and eight Kansas football players earned all-conference honors from the Big 12 on Thursday.
Dalton Risner, Matthew McCrane, Will Geary and D.J. Reed led the way for the Wildcats on the first team.
Risner, a junior right tackle, was K-State’s best offensive lineman this season. McCrane, a senior kicker, led the Big 12 with 21 field goals and 43 extra points.
Geary, a senior defensive tackle, received votes for Big 12 defensive lineman of the year after piling up 43 tackles. Reed made the first team as both a defensive back and a returner.
Never miss a local story.
Fullback Winston Dimel, defensive end Reggie Walker and punter Nick Walsh all made the second team.
Defensive tackle Trey Dishon, linebacker Jayd Kirby, receiver Byron Pringle, defensive back Duke Shelley and linebacker Trent Tanking received honorable mention. Quarterback Skylar Thompson also received votes for Big 12 offensive freshman of the year.
For the Jayhawks, defensive tackle Daniel Wise made the first team and received votes for defensive lineman of the year. Tight end Ben Johnson, defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong and linebacker Joe Dineen were second-team picks.
Offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji, kicker Gabriel Rui, returner Steven Sims Jr. and defensive back Bryce Torneden received honorable mention.
Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett
Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell
All-Big 12 coaches football team
Coach of the year: Matt Campbell, Iowa State
Offensive player of the year: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB, Sr., Austin, Texas
Offensive lineman of the year: Orlando Brown, Oklahoma, Jr., Duluth, Ga.
Offensive newcomer of the year: Will Grier, West Virginia, QB, Jr., Davidson, N.C.
Co-offensive freshmen of the year: Charlie Brewer, Baylor, QB, Austin, Texas; Jalen Reagor, TCU, WR, Waxahachie, Texas
Co-defensive players of the year: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma, DE/LB, Sr., Houston, Texas; Malik Jefferson, Texas, LB, Jr., Mesquite, Texas
Defensive lineman of the year: Poona Ford, Texas, Sr., Hilton Head, S.C.
Defensive newcomer of the year: Ben Banogu, TCU, DE, Jr., McKinney, Texas
Co-defensive freshmen of the year: Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, LB, Missouri City, Texas; Ross Blacklock, TCU, DT, Missouri City, Texas
Special teams player of the year: Michael Dickson, Texas, P, Jr., Sydney, Australia
First-team offense
QB Baker Mayfield Oklahoma Sr. Austin, Texas/Texas Tech
RB David Montgomery Iowa State So. Cincinnati, Ohio/Mount Healthy
RB Justice Hill Oklahoma State So. Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington
FB Dimitri Flowers Oklahoma Sr. San Antonio, Texas/Churchill
WR Allen Lazard Iowa State Sr. Urbandale, Iowa/Urbandale
WR James Washington Oklahoma State Sr. Stamford, Texas/Stamford
WR David Sills West Virginia Jr. Wilmington, Del./El Camino College
TE Mark Andrews Oklahoma Jr. Scottsdale, Ariz./Desert Mountain
OL Dalton Risner K-State Jr. Wiggins, Colo./Wiggins
OL Orlando Brown Oklahoma Jr. Duluth, Ga./Peachtree Ridge
OL Erick Wren Oklahoma Sr. Mesquite, Texas/Arizona Western CC
OL Zach Crabtree Oklahoma State Sr. Mansfield, Texas/Mansfield
OL Brad Lundblade Oklahoma State Sr. Argyle, Texas/Liberty Christian
PK Matthew McCrane K-State Sr. Brownwood, Texas/Brownwood
KR/PR D.J. Reed K-State Jr. Bakersfield, Calif./Cerritos College
KR/PR KaVontae Turpin TCU Jr. Monroe, La./Neville
First-team defense
DL Daniel Wise Kansas Jr. Lewisville, Texas/Hebron
DL Will Geary K-State Sr. Topeka, Kan./Topeka
DL DeQuinton Osborne Oklahoma State Sr. Grand Prairie, Texas/Kilgore JC
DL Ben Banogu TCU Jr. McKinney, Texas/ULM
DL Mat Boesen TCU Sr. Torrance, Calif./Long Beach CC
DL Poona Ford Texas Jr. Hilton Head, S.C./Hilton Head
LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Oklahoma Sr. Houston, Texas/Alief Taylor
LB Travin Howard TCU Sr. Longview, Texas/Longview
LB Malik Jefferson Texas Jr. Mesquite, Texas/Poteet
DB Kamari Cotton-Moya Iowa State Sr. Bakersfield, Calif./Ridgeview
DB D.J. Reed K-State Jr. Bakersfield, Calif./Cerritos College
DB Tre Flowers Oklahoma State Sr. Converse, Texas/Judson
DB Nick Orr TCU Sr. DeSoto, Texas/DeSoto
DB DeShon Elliott Texas Jr. Rockwall, Texas/Rockwall-Heath
DB Ranthony Texada TCU Sr. Frisco, Texas/Centennial
P Michael Dickson Texas Jr. Sydney, Australia
Players listed at each position alphabetically by school. Ties created an additional position at KR/PR, DL and DB.
Second-team offense
QB Mason Rudolph Oklahoma State Sr. Rock Hill, S.C./Northwestern HS
RB Rodney Anderson Oklahoma So. Katy, Texas/Katy
RB Justin Crawford West Virginia Sr. Columbus, Ga./Northwest Mississippi CC
FB Winston Dimel K-State Jr. Manhattan, Kan./Manhattan
WR Denzel Mims Baylor So. Daingerfield, Texas/Daingerfield
WR Marcell Ateman Oklahoma State Sr. Dallas, Texas/Wylie East
WR Keke Coutee Texas Tech Jr. Lufkin, Texas/Lufkin
WR Gary Jennings Jr. West Virginia Jr. Stafford, Va./Colonial Forge
TE Chase Allen Iowa State Fr. Nixa, Mo./Nixa
TE Ben Johnson Kansas Sr. Basehor, Kan./Basehor Linwood
OL Jacob Campos Iowa State Sr. West Des Moines, Iowa/Valley
OL Ben Powers Oklahoma Jr. Wichita, Kan./Butler CC
OL Dru Samia Oklahoma Jr. Sacramento, Calif./River City
OL Matt Pryor TCU Sr. Long Beach, Calif./Lakewood
OL Yodny Cajuste West Virginia Jr. Hollywood, Fla./Miramar
PK Austin Seibert Oklahoma Jr. Belleville, Ill./Belleville West
KR/PR Marcus Simms West Virginia So. Sandy Spring, Md./Sherwood
Second-team defense
DL JD Waggoner Iowa State Sr. Dallas, Texas/Jesuit Prep
DL Dorance Armstrong, Jr. Kansas So. Houston, Texas/North Shore
DL Reggie Walker K-State So. Ponchatoula, La./ Ponchatoula
DL D.J. Ward Oklahoma Sr. Moore, Okla./Southmoore
DL Jordan Brailford Oklahoma State So. Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington
LB Joel Lanning Iowa State Sr. Ankeny, Iowa/Ankeny
LB Joe Dineen Jr. Kansas Jr. Lawrence, Kan./Free State
LB Dakota Allen Texas Tech Jr. Humble, Texas/East Mississippi CC
DB Brian Peavy Iowa State Jr. Houston, Texas/Westfield
DB Steven Parker Oklahoma Sr. Tulsa, Okla./Jenks
DB Jah’Shawn Johnson Texas Tech Jr. Ennis, Texas/Ennis
DB Justus Parker Texas Tech So. La Vernia, Texas/Texas Lutheran
DB Kyzir White West Virginia Sr. Macungie, Pa./Lackawanna College
P Nick Walsh K-State Sr. Lyndon, Kan./Lyndon
Ties created an additional position at WR and TE.
Honorable mention
Baylor: Kyle Boyd (FB), Harrison Hand (DB), Clay Johnston (LB), Ira Lewis (DL), Connor Martin (PK)
Iowa State: Jaquan Bailey (DL), Hakeem Butler (WR), Colin Downing (P), Julian Good-Jones (OL), Willie Harvey (LB), Kyle Kempt (QB), Ray Lima (DNoY & DL), Garrett Owens (PK), D’Andre Payne (DB), Trever Ryen (KR/PR), Sam Seonbuchner (FB), Marcel Spears (LB)
Kansas: Hakeem Adeniji (OL), Gabriel Rui (PK), Steven Sims Jr. (WR & KR/PR), Bryce Torneden (DB), Daniel Wise (DLoY)
K-State: Trey Dishon (DL), Will Geary (DLoY), Jayd Kirby (LB), Byron Pringle (KR/PR), D.J. Reed (STPoY), Duke Shelley (DB), Trent Tanking (LB), Skylar Thompson (OFoY)
Oklahoma: Rodney Anderson (ONoY), Emmanuel Beal (LB), Marquise Brown (WR), Grant Calcaterra (TE), Bobby Evans (OL), Will Johnson (DB), Caleb Kelly (LB), CeeDee Lamb (OFoY), Lincoln Riley (CoY), Kenneth Murray (LB), Austin Seibert (P & STPofY), Trey Sermon (OFoY)
Oklahoma State: Britton Abbott (FB), Matt Ammendola (PK), Keenen Brown (TE), Calvin Bundage (LB), Zach Crabtree (OLofY), DeQuinton Osborne (DLoY), Justin Phillips (LB), Ramon Richards (DB), Mason Rudolph (OPofY), Zach Sinor (P), Dillon Stoner (OFofY), Chad Whitener (LB)
TCU: Darius Anderson (RB), Ben Banogu (DLoY), Jeff Gladney (DB), Travin Howard (DPoY), Cole Hunt (TE), Joseph Noteboom (OL), Gary Patterson (CoY), Austin Schlottmann (OL), Ty Summers (LB), KaVontae Turpin (WR & STPoY)
Texas: DeShon Elliott (DPoY), Breckyn Hager (DL), Lil’Jordan Humphrey (WR), Patrick Vahe (OL)
Texas Tech: Madison Akamnonu (OL), Cameron Batson (KR/PR), Jordyn Brooks (LB), Travis Bruff y (OL), Dylan Cantrell (WR), Keke Coutee (KR/PR), Vaughnte Dorsey (DB), Kolin Hill (DL), Eli Howard (DL), Dominic Panazzolo (P), Justus Parker (DNoY), Nic Shimonek (QB), Paul Stawarz (OL), Justin Stockton (RB), Mychealon Thomas (DL), Broderick Washington (DL)
West Virginia: Dravon Askew-Henry (DB), Al-Rasheed Benton (LB), Reese Donahue (DL), Will Grier (QB), David Long Jr (LB), Colton McKivitz (OL), Kenny Robinson (DB), Elijah Wellman (FB), Ka’Raun White (WR)
Comments