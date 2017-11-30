Big 12

K-State, KU players chosen to coaches’ All-Big 12 football team

By Kellis Robinett And Jesse Newell

The Kansas City Star

November 30, 2017 04:34 PM

Twelve Kansas State and eight Kansas football players earned all-conference honors from the Big 12 on Thursday.

Dalton Risner, Matthew McCrane, Will Geary and D.J. Reed led the way for the Wildcats on the first team.

Risner, a junior right tackle, was K-State’s best offensive lineman this season. McCrane, a senior kicker, led the Big 12 with 21 field goals and 43 extra points.

Geary, a senior defensive tackle, received votes for Big 12 defensive lineman of the year after piling up 43 tackles. Reed made the first team as both a defensive back and a returner.

Fullback Winston Dimel, defensive end Reggie Walker and punter Nick Walsh all made the second team.

Defensive tackle Trey Dishon, linebacker Jayd Kirby, receiver Byron Pringle, defensive back Duke Shelley and linebacker Trent Tanking received honorable mention. Quarterback Skylar Thompson also received votes for Big 12 offensive freshman of the year.

For the Jayhawks, defensive tackle Daniel Wise made the first team and received votes for defensive lineman of the year. Tight end Ben Johnson, defensive lineman Dorance Armstrong and linebacker Joe Dineen were second-team picks.

Offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji, kicker Gabriel Rui, returner Steven Sims Jr. and defensive back Bryce Torneden received honorable mention.

Kellis Robinett: @kellisrobinett

Jesse Newell: 816-234-4759, @jessenewell

All-Big 12 coaches football team

Coach of the year: Matt Campbell, Iowa State

Offensive player of the year: Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, QB, Sr., Austin, Texas

Offensive lineman of the year: Orlando Brown, Oklahoma, Jr., Duluth, Ga.

Offensive newcomer of the year: Will Grier, West Virginia, QB, Jr., Davidson, N.C.

Co-offensive freshmen of the year: Charlie Brewer, Baylor, QB, Austin, Texas; Jalen Reagor, TCU, WR, Waxahachie, Texas

Co-defensive players of the year: Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma, DE/LB, Sr., Houston, Texas; Malik Jefferson, Texas, LB, Jr., Mesquite, Texas

Defensive lineman of the year: Poona Ford, Texas, Sr., Hilton Head, S.C.

Defensive newcomer of the year: Ben Banogu, TCU, DE, Jr., McKinney, Texas

Co-defensive freshmen of the year: Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, LB, Missouri City, Texas; Ross Blacklock, TCU, DT, Missouri City, Texas

Special teams player of the year: Michael Dickson, Texas, P, Jr., Sydney, Australia

First-team offense

QB Baker Mayfield Oklahoma Sr. Austin, Texas/Texas Tech

RB David Montgomery Iowa State So. Cincinnati, Ohio/Mount Healthy

RB Justice Hill Oklahoma State So. Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington

FB Dimitri Flowers Oklahoma Sr. San Antonio, Texas/Churchill

WR Allen Lazard Iowa State Sr. Urbandale, Iowa/Urbandale

WR James Washington Oklahoma State Sr. Stamford, Texas/Stamford

WR David Sills West Virginia Jr. Wilmington, Del./El Camino College

TE Mark Andrews Oklahoma Jr. Scottsdale, Ariz./Desert Mountain

OL Dalton Risner K-State Jr. Wiggins, Colo./Wiggins

OL Orlando Brown Oklahoma Jr. Duluth, Ga./Peachtree Ridge

OL Erick Wren Oklahoma Sr. Mesquite, Texas/Arizona Western CC

OL Zach Crabtree Oklahoma State Sr. Mansfield, Texas/Mansfield

OL Brad Lundblade Oklahoma State Sr. Argyle, Texas/Liberty Christian

PK Matthew McCrane K-State Sr. Brownwood, Texas/Brownwood

KR/PR D.J. Reed K-State Jr. Bakersfield, Calif./Cerritos College

KR/PR KaVontae Turpin TCU Jr. Monroe, La./Neville

First-team defense

DL Daniel Wise Kansas Jr. Lewisville, Texas/Hebron

DL Will Geary K-State Sr. Topeka, Kan./Topeka

DL DeQuinton Osborne Oklahoma State Sr. Grand Prairie, Texas/Kilgore JC

DL Ben Banogu TCU Jr. McKinney, Texas/ULM

DL Mat Boesen TCU Sr. Torrance, Calif./Long Beach CC

DL Poona Ford Texas Jr. Hilton Head, S.C./Hilton Head

LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Oklahoma Sr. Houston, Texas/Alief Taylor

LB Travin Howard TCU Sr. Longview, Texas/Longview

LB Malik Jefferson Texas Jr. Mesquite, Texas/Poteet

DB Kamari Cotton-Moya Iowa State Sr. Bakersfield, Calif./Ridgeview

DB D.J. Reed K-State Jr. Bakersfield, Calif./Cerritos College

DB Tre Flowers Oklahoma State Sr. Converse, Texas/Judson

DB Nick Orr TCU Sr. DeSoto, Texas/DeSoto

DB DeShon Elliott Texas Jr. Rockwall, Texas/Rockwall-Heath

DB Ranthony Texada TCU Sr. Frisco, Texas/Centennial

P Michael Dickson Texas Jr. Sydney, Australia

Players listed at each position alphabetically by school. Ties created an additional position at KR/PR, DL and DB.

Second-team offense

QB Mason Rudolph Oklahoma State Sr. Rock Hill, S.C./Northwestern HS

RB Rodney Anderson Oklahoma So. Katy, Texas/Katy

RB Justin Crawford West Virginia Sr. Columbus, Ga./Northwest Mississippi CC

FB Winston Dimel K-State Jr. Manhattan, Kan./Manhattan

WR Denzel Mims Baylor So. Daingerfield, Texas/Daingerfield

WR Marcell Ateman Oklahoma State Sr. Dallas, Texas/Wylie East

WR Keke Coutee Texas Tech Jr. Lufkin, Texas/Lufkin

WR Gary Jennings Jr. West Virginia Jr. Stafford, Va./Colonial Forge

TE Chase Allen Iowa State Fr. Nixa, Mo./Nixa

TE Ben Johnson Kansas Sr. Basehor, Kan./Basehor Linwood

OL Jacob Campos Iowa State Sr. West Des Moines, Iowa/Valley

OL Ben Powers Oklahoma Jr. Wichita, Kan./Butler CC

OL Dru Samia Oklahoma Jr. Sacramento, Calif./River City

OL Matt Pryor TCU Sr. Long Beach, Calif./Lakewood

OL Yodny Cajuste West Virginia Jr. Hollywood, Fla./Miramar

PK Austin Seibert Oklahoma Jr. Belleville, Ill./Belleville West

KR/PR Marcus Simms West Virginia So. Sandy Spring, Md./Sherwood

Second-team defense

DL JD Waggoner Iowa State Sr. Dallas, Texas/Jesuit Prep

DL Dorance Armstrong, Jr. Kansas So. Houston, Texas/North Shore

DL Reggie Walker K-State So. Ponchatoula, La./ Ponchatoula

DL D.J. Ward Oklahoma Sr. Moore, Okla./Southmoore

DL Jordan Brailford Oklahoma State So. Tulsa, Okla./Booker T. Washington

LB Joel Lanning Iowa State Sr. Ankeny, Iowa/Ankeny

LB Joe Dineen Jr. Kansas Jr. Lawrence, Kan./Free State

LB Dakota Allen Texas Tech Jr. Humble, Texas/East Mississippi CC

DB Brian Peavy Iowa State Jr. Houston, Texas/Westfield

DB Steven Parker Oklahoma Sr. Tulsa, Okla./Jenks

DB Jah’Shawn Johnson Texas Tech Jr. Ennis, Texas/Ennis

DB Justus Parker Texas Tech So. La Vernia, Texas/Texas Lutheran

DB Kyzir White West Virginia Sr. Macungie, Pa./Lackawanna College

P Nick Walsh K-State Sr. Lyndon, Kan./Lyndon

Ties created an additional position at WR and TE.

Honorable mention

Baylor: Kyle Boyd (FB), Harrison Hand (DB), Clay Johnston (LB), Ira Lewis (DL), Connor Martin (PK)

Iowa State: Jaquan Bailey (DL), Hakeem Butler (WR), Colin Downing (P), Julian Good-Jones (OL), Willie Harvey (LB), Kyle Kempt (QB), Ray Lima (DNoY & DL), Garrett Owens (PK), D’Andre Payne (DB), Trever Ryen (KR/PR), Sam Seonbuchner (FB), Marcel Spears (LB)

Kansas: Hakeem Adeniji (OL), Gabriel Rui (PK), Steven Sims Jr. (WR & KR/PR), Bryce Torneden (DB), Daniel Wise (DLoY)

K-State: Trey Dishon (DL), Will Geary (DLoY), Jayd Kirby (LB), Byron Pringle (KR/PR), D.J. Reed (STPoY), Duke Shelley (DB), Trent Tanking (LB), Skylar Thompson (OFoY)

Oklahoma: Rodney Anderson (ONoY), Emmanuel Beal (LB), Marquise Brown (WR), Grant Calcaterra (TE), Bobby Evans (OL), Will Johnson (DB), Caleb Kelly (LB), CeeDee Lamb (OFoY), Lincoln Riley (CoY), Kenneth Murray (LB), Austin Seibert (P & STPofY), Trey Sermon (OFoY)

Oklahoma State: Britton Abbott (FB), Matt Ammendola (PK), Keenen Brown (TE), Calvin Bundage (LB), Zach Crabtree (OLofY), DeQuinton Osborne (DLoY), Justin Phillips (LB), Ramon Richards (DB), Mason Rudolph (OPofY), Zach Sinor (P), Dillon Stoner (OFofY), Chad Whitener (LB)

TCU: Darius Anderson (RB), Ben Banogu (DLoY), Jeff Gladney (DB), Travin Howard (DPoY), Cole Hunt (TE), Joseph Noteboom (OL), Gary Patterson (CoY), Austin Schlottmann (OL), Ty Summers (LB), KaVontae Turpin (WR & STPoY)

Texas: DeShon Elliott (DPoY), Breckyn Hager (DL), Lil’Jordan Humphrey (WR), Patrick Vahe (OL)

Texas Tech: Madison Akamnonu (OL), Cameron Batson (KR/PR), Jordyn Brooks (LB), Travis Bruff y (OL), Dylan Cantrell (WR), Keke Coutee (KR/PR), Vaughnte Dorsey (DB), Kolin Hill (DL), Eli Howard (DL), Dominic Panazzolo (P), Justus Parker (DNoY), Nic Shimonek (QB), Paul Stawarz (OL), Justin Stockton (RB), Mychealon Thomas (DL), Broderick Washington (DL)

West Virginia: Dravon Askew-Henry (DB), Al-Rasheed Benton (LB), Reese Donahue (DL), Will Grier (QB), David Long Jr (LB), Colton McKivitz (OL), Kenny Robinson (DB), Elijah Wellman (FB), Ka’Raun White (WR)

  Comments  

