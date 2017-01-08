KU 85, Texas Tech 68

KU's Devonte' Graham splashed a three-pointer late in the Jayhawks 85-68 win over Texas Tech Saturday night at Allen Fieldhouse.
Rich Sugg
Rich Sugg
KU's Devonte' Graham jumped out of a crowd of Texas Tech defenders to throw down a dunk during the first half of Saturday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
Rich Sugg
Rich Sugg
KU's Frank Mason shoots over Texas Tech's Anthony Livingston during the first half of Saturday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Texas Tech, 85-68.
Rich Sugg
Rich Sugg
KU coach Bill Self and Svi Mykhailiuk (10) looked at a replay of a foul called during the first half of Saturday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Texas Tech, 85-68.
Rich Sugg
Rich Sugg
Kansas coach Bill Self disputes a call during the second half of Saturday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Texas Tech, 85-68.
Rich Sugg
Rich Sugg
KU's Josh Jackson got a steal and a dunk over Texas Tech's Zach Smith during the first half of Saturday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
Rich Sugg
Rich Sugg
KU's Landen Lucas shoots over Texas Tech's Matthew Temple during the first half of Saturday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Texas Tech, 85-68.
Rich Sugg
Rich Sugg
KU's Devonte' Graham jumped out of a crowd of Texas Tech defenders to throw down a dunk during the first half of Saturday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
Rich Sugg
Rich Sugg
KU's Frank Mason (middle) is fouled by Texas Tech's Anthony Livingston on a drive to the basket during the first half of Saturday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
Rich Sugg
Rich Sugg
Kansas coach Bill Self talks to his team during the second half of Saturday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Texas Tech, 85-68.
Rich Sugg
Rich Sugg
KU's Josh Jackson picked Niem Stevenson clean and headed to the other end for a dunk during the first half of Saturday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Texas Tech, 85-68.
Rich Sugg
Rich Sugg
KU's Devonte' Graham blew by Texas Tech's Keenan Evans for a bucket during the second half of Saturday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Texas Tech, 85-68.
Rich Sugg
Rich Sugg
KU's Josh Jackson, who had a game-high 10 rebounds snared this one over Texas Tech's Zach Smith during the second half of Saturday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Texas Tech, 85-68.
Rich Sugg
Rich Sugg
KU's Landen Lucas kept Texas Tech's Keenan Evans at arms length while hauling down a rebound during the first half of Saturday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Texas Tech, 85-68.
Rich Sugg
Rich Sugg
KU's Landen Lucas (left) and Carlton Bragg smothered this shot by Texas Tech's Niem Stevenson during the second half of Saturday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Texas Tech, 85-68.
Rich Sugg
Rich Sugg