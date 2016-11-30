KU 91, Long Beach State 61

KU's Lagerald Vick, who led the Jayhawks with 15 points at the break, soared through the air for a behind-the-head dunk during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
Rich Sugg
rsugg@kcstar.com
KU's guards Devonte' Graham (left) and Lagerald Vick chat just before the tipoff of Tuesday night's game against Long Beach State at Allen Fieldhouse.
Kansas coach Bill Self jumped out of his seat to get out of the way of Josh Jackson, who leaped into the bench to save a loose ball during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Long Beach, 91-61.
KU's Frank Mason drives down the lane for a shot during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Long Beach, 91-61.
KU's Lagerald Vick electrified the Fieldhouse with this specatacular behind-the-head dunk during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Long Beach, 91-61.
KU teammates Josh Jackson and Lagerald Vick smothered this shot by Long Beach State's Javonntie Jackson during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Long Beach, 91-61.
The KU bench celebrates Tyler Self's three ball during the second half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Long Beach, 91-61.
KU's Lagerald Vick (rear) steals the ball from Long Beach State's Javonntie Jackson during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse.
KU's Devonte' Graham sailed past Long Beach State's Roschon Prince (22) and Loren Jackson for a bucket during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse,
KU's Josh Jackson (right) got tangled up with Long Beach State's Gabe Levin while fighting for a rebound during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse,
KU's Lagerald Vick, who led the Jayhawks with 23 points, scored over Long Beach State's Temidayo Yussuf (4) and Jovonntie Jackson during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Long Beach, 91-61.
All five Long Beach State players on the floor watch KU's Josh Jackson elevate for a dunk during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Long Beach, 91-61.
KU's Devonte' Graham (left) congratulates Svi Mykhailiuk on another three-pointer during the second half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Long Beach, 91-61.
KU's Josh Jackson drove down the lane and over LBS's Temidayo Yussuf during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Long Beach, 91-61.
KU's Lagerald Vick sailed by Long Beach State's Gabe Levin for a dunk during the second half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Long Beach, 91-61.
KU's Josh Jackson joined in the three-point fun, and nailed this long ball over LBS's LaRond Williams during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Long Beach, 91-61.
KU's Carlton Bragg slams home a dunk over Long Beach State's LaRond Williams during the second half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Long Beach, 91-61.
KU's Josh Jackson (left) steals the ball from Long Beach State's LaRond Williams during the second half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Long Beach, 91-61.
Kansas coach Bill Self rode the tail of freshman Udoka Azubuike after a mistake during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Long Beach, 91-61.
KU's Josh Jackson (right) steals a pass intended for Long Beach State's Mason Riggins during the first half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Long Beach, 91-61.
KU's Udoke Azubuike got by Long Beach State's LaRond Williams and Gabe Levin and flushed this two-hander during the second half of Tuesday night's game at Allen Fieldhouse. KU beat Long Beach, 91-61.
With Tuesday night's game against Long Beach State well in hand, Kansas coach Bill Self even took time to joke with one of the officials during a break in the action. KU won, 91-61.
KU's Landen Lucas sat out Tuesday night's game with an injury.
