Former Chiefs lineman Eric Hicks takes over Avila football program

Former Chiefs defensive end Eric Hicks is the new football coach at Avila, the school announced Friday.
Hicks had been an assistant coach at Lamar for the past two seasons. He spent nine of his 10 NFL seasons with the Chiefs and is ranks seventh on the franchise’s career sack list with 44 1/2 .
Hicks is the fifth coach in the 17-year history of Avila football. The Eagles compete in the NAIA and are members of the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
