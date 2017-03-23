Northwest Missouri is headed for NCAA Division II championship game

2:28 Purdue, KU players on keys to victory in Sweet 16 matchup Pause

1:17 KU fans show up in big numbers to watch Sweet 16 practice

2:33 Frank Mason on teacher who flunked him: 'I'm thankful she didn't help me take the easy way out'

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:00 Bill Self says KU has played through 'crap and distractions'

4:05 Bill Self, Jayhawks arrive in KC to face Purdue: "They're balanced at every spot"

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

0:34 KU's Devonte' Graham hits half-court shot in practice

2:57 KU coach Bill Self on off-the-court news: 'Certainly there's been some challenges'