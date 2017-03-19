Kentucky ends Wichita State’s season with 65-62 second-round win

Wichita State exits the NCAA Tournament stage again at the hands of Kentucky. Again, however, not before waking up the rest of the nation to its skill and heart.
Second-seeded Kentucky defeated Wichita State 65-62 on Sunday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The loss snapped a 16-game win streak for the 10th-seeded Shockers (31-5).
Second-seeded Kentucky (31-5) won its 13th-straight game and advances to the Sweet 16 in the South Region.
Wichita State’s Landry Shamet scored 20 points, 13 in the final seven minutes to rally the Shockers. Shaq Morris added 11 points.
Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk both scored 14 points.
The end looked similar to the 2014 NCAA game, when WSU’s Fred VanVleet missed a shot to win in the final seconds. On Sunday, the Wildcats preserved leads in the final minute with blocks by Monk and Bam Adebayo.
The Shockers trailed 63-62 and didn’t have a timeout. Markis McDuffie shot from long range and Monk flew in to block the attempt.
After a foul, Monk made two foul shots for a 65-62 lead with 10.6 seconds to play.
Adebayo blocked Shamet’s three in the final seconds.
Shamet played spectacularly in the final minutes. His basket cut Kentucky’s lead to 50-46. A three made it 54-51. Three free throws by Shamet pulled the Shockers within 58-56.
The Shockers also got a big three from Zach Brown, who cut Kentucky’s lead to 61-58. Shamet scored again from behind the arch to bring WSU within 63-62.
Mistakes by Wichita State’s reserves handed the lead to the Wildcats.
Adebayo scored on a putback and a dunk when matched against Darral Willis with Morris on the bench. Two turnovers by guard Daishon Smith hurt, although only one led to a basket.
Adebayo’s dunk, after getting good position against Willis to take the pass for clear run at the riim gave Kentucky a 52-46 lead.
Wichita State took its biggest lead at 37-33 on a layup by Zach Brown off a nifty pass by Shamet. Brown slapped the floor to ask for defense and the Shockers fans rose.
Kentucky’s Willis, a big man masquerading as a shooting guard, swished a three from the wing. The Shockers missed their next four shots and mixed in a turnover. Kentucky took a 40-37 lead on Adebayo’s dunk.
The Shockers survived poor shooting in the first half to trail 26-24.
Morris carried them with eight points and five rebounds. He fouled once, which allowed him to play 11 minutes. WSU made him the focus of the offense in the opening minutes and the Wildcats double-teamed him to take the ball out of his hands.
The Shockers missed 23 of their 33 shots and eight of their 11 three-pointers. While Kentucky offered up more open shots than Dayton on Friday, it bothered the Shockers with its length. The Wildcats blocked two shots in the first half and altered many others by forcing the Shockers into awkard shots.
Kentucky also struggled on offense, rarely getting out on the break. The Wildcats made 10 of 30 shots and didn’t record a fast-break point. Monk, the SEC Player of the Year, scored seven points and made his first three of the NCAA Tournament after missing seven. Dominique Hawkins also scored seven points.
A three by Hawkins gave Kentucky a 17-11 lead. The Shockers responded with a laborious 7-0 run, starting with two quick baskets before a scoring drought of 3:19.
The game wore on without a break. With players clearly tired and subs waiting to check in, WSU called a timeout with 5:55 to play.
A basket by Morris gave WSU an 18-17 lead with 4:46 to play in the half.
The Shockers took their biggest lead of the first half on a basket by Darral Willis to go up 22-19.
Kentucky finished the half on a 7-3 run to lead by two points.
Comments