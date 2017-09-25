Sports

One Love Tennis holds benefit Oct. 5 at Hyde Park

The Kansas City Star

September 25, 2017 5:23 PM

One Love Tennis Inc. will host its Second Annual Play Day Event at the Hyde Park Tennis Courts in Kansas City on Oct. 5.

The nonprofit organization One Love Tennis tries to benefit underprivileged children in the community through tennis as well as fitness and nutrition education.

This year’s event, which will run from 5:30-8 p.m., includes games, instruction, nutrition advice and dinner.

One Love founder Michael-Ray Pallares is a professional tennis player who has played in the Davis Cup for the Dominican Republic. Pallares is raising funds to donate nets, racquets and balls to the shelter.

To help or participate as a sponsor or volunteer, email mrpallares3@gmail.com.

