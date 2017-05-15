Newly approved ALS treatment brightens McGuff event backed by Tom Watson, George Brett

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:39 Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt on new QB Patrick Mahomes Pause 0:46 Watch this ultimate Frisbee player make an incredible, leaping catch in the end zone 1:43 Breast cancer survivor honored by Royals, Alex Gordon 2:34 Saving lives may not be enough to save rural Kansas hospital 1:15 'Will & Grace' is back this fall 0:47 Protesters demand special prosecutor outside Blunt's office 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 0:28 Alleged intruder fatally shot in Kansas City 2:27 Community remembers Precious Doe on what would have been her 20th birthday 3:39 Cuonzo Martin: No pressure coaching Michael Porter Jr. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

KC sports icons George Brett and Tom Watson join ALS Association director Greg Steinberg to discuss good news in the fight against the disease during the Joe McGuff ALS Golf Classic held Monday at the Nicklaus Golf Club at LionsGate in Overland Park. Blair Kerkhoff The Kansas City Star