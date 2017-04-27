Former Chiefs, Royals will sign autographs to raise money for Independence officer Thomas Wagstaff

A number of former Kansas City professional athletes will be signing autographs to raise money for Independence Police Officer Thomas Wagstaff, who was shot in the head while responding to a home robbery last month.
Jan Stenerud, Brian McRae, Dennis Leonard, Bobby Dernier, Deron Cherry, Scott Wedman, Al Fitzmorris and at least five other former athletes are expected to take part in the fundraiser. The others expected to take part are: Jaime Bluma, Jack Clark (the former Cardinals first baseman), Bill Maas, Russ Morman, Mike Macfarlane and Greg Pryor.
The event is Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the East Side Baptist Church, 19901 East 78 Highway in Independence. Autograph tickets will be sold at the door for $10 per autograph.
