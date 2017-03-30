Wayne Duke was a college sports giant with strong Kansas City ties

0:48 Frank Mason accepts AP Player of Year award Pause

1:22 Frank Mason on KU career: 'I'll be a Jayhawk forever'

2:02 Billy Preston feels more prepared for KU after McDonald's All-American Game

2:34 Billy Preston: Kansas will be fine next season

3:51 KU's $12 million basketball dorm, where players lounge, study and play

0:34 KU's Josh Jackson addresses his foul situation

2:54 KU coach Bill Self on Elite Eight loss to Oregon: 'They were better than us'

1:38 Oregon Ducks bring heartbreak to Kansas Jayhawks

1:34 A block from future tiny houses, veterans help veterans