Bev Ehlen: Claire McCaskill should vote for the well-qualified Neil Gorsuch

President Donald Trump’s choice for the Supreme Court, Judge Neil Gorsuch, is the perfect example of a simple, nonpartisan issue that has become a battle simply because of politics. Playing politics on issues such as this is what disgusts Americans when it comes to Washington.
By all accounts, Gorsuch is a man of impeccable character and the highest of qualifications. Yet, he is being opposed strongly by the radical left because of, well, Trump. Ridiculous.
Gorsuch’s qualifications are second to none: Columbia University, Harvard Law and a Ph.D. from the University College at Oxford University on a Marshall Scholarship.
His professional experience is almost a manual for how to become a Supreme Court justice. He clerked for Judge David Sentelle of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and then for both U.S. Supreme Court Justices Byron White and Anthony Kennedy.
He became a partner at the boutique law firm Kellogg, Huber, Hansen, Todd, Evans & Figel. Later he served as principal deputy to Associate Attorney General Robert McCallum at the U.S. Department of Justice.
And finally, he was appointed to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals by President George W. Bush, where he was confirmed by a unanimous voice vote in the Senate. Not one Democrat expressed a single concern about Gorsuch’s record. Among those who voted for him then: Sens. Barack Obama of Illinois, Joe Biden of Delaware, Hillary Clinton of New York, and some that are among current Democratic Senate leadership, like Chuck Schumer of New York, Patrick Leahy of Vermont, Dianne Feinstein of California and Richard Durbin of Illinois.
Do you remember any criticism of these Democrats for supporting Gorsuch then? Of course not, because there can be no criticism for supporting someone with that kind of record.
Gorsuch has been praised by both sides of the aisle. Liberal professor Neal Katyal wrote recently in The New York Times:
“I was an acting solicitor general for President Barack Obama; Judge Gorsuch has strong conservative bona fides and was appointed to the 10th Circuit by President George W. Bush. But I have seen him up close and in action, both in court and on the Federal Appellate Rules Committee (where both of us serve); he brings a sense of fairness and decency to the job, and a temperament that suits the nation’s highest court.”
This is simply a non-controversial appointment.
But now, Democratic senators who are up for re-election, including our very own Sen. Claire McCaskill, are being bullied by the radical left into fighting Trump by opposing Gorsuch. They should not give in to that ridiculous request.
Missourians are tired of that type of Washington political gamesmanship. This is a good judge by every indication. He should be confirmed quickly so that our senators can get back to the task of fixing the rising cost of our health care and getting our economy back on track.
Bowing to the radical left on Gorsuch will say a lot about McCaskill’s priorities. She seems tentative about it, and that will not help her one bit in her re-election campaign. She said:
“I’m going to take a hard look at Judge Gorsuch’s views and record — specifically on the issues that confront Missouri’s families — and I look forward to learning more about him. I believe any nominee to the Supreme Court deserves a confirmation hearing, and the chance to earn 60 votes on the Senate floor.”
McCaskill cordially met with Gorsuch and even bonded over their shared experiences of serving on juries. She should reject the pressure to oppose or even delay this stellar nominee.
Her constituents have already started demonstrating outside her office, urging that she support Gorsuch. She should listen to those Missouri families she says she supports and vote to confirm Gorsuch.
Bev Ehlen is the Missouri state director of Concerned Women for America.
