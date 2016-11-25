Why are Kansas and Texas doing so badly, and California so well?

2:54 Chiefs Daily with Terez Paylor: Why Alex Smith isn't running as much Pause

0:55 Justin Houston: 'We didn't do a good job rushing the quarterback'

2:08 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Jeremy Maclin update

0:26 Royals fan Tim Grimes on life after beating cancer

2:11 Service celebrates life of Caleb Schwab who was killed riding the Verruckt

1:56 Plaza lights come on as the fireworks go off

2:55 Royals' Ian Kennedy serves food at City Union Mission and talks baseball

1:38 What would happen if Obamacare is repealed?

1:27 Watch KU's Josh Jackson squeeze the music out of the ball for portrait