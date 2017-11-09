Louis C.K. and Roy Moore were both accused Thursday of preying on women.
Louis C.K. and Roy Moore were both accused Thursday of preying on women. File photos
Louis C.K. and Roy Moore were both accused Thursday of preying on women. File photos

Melinda Henneberger

Louis C.K. and Roy Moore: It's only a witch hunt if the witch was a friend

By Melinda Henneberger

mhenneberger@kcstar.com

November 09, 2017 6:28 PM

When people die around the same time, I always kind of wonder whether they’re getting acquainted as they wait in line — Lillian Ross and Hugh Hefner, for example, or my dad and Jeanne Moreau.

Even if the death is purely professional, could there be an odder odd couple in limbo’s anteroom than Louis C.K. and Roy Moore, who were both accused of past predations on Thursday? One made a living talking dirty, while the other built monuments to the Ten Commandments. Oh, but they have this in common: Comedians are pretending they knew nothing about the women who said Louis suddenly invited himself to get naked.

Just as pals of the man who began the day as the next junior senator insisted, “There is nothing to see here.” In State Auditor Jim Ziegler’s telling, a grown man pursuing an eighth grader is as pure as it gets: “Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus.” That’s not how that story goes, Jim. And if this ends in eternal glory, I’ll be surprised.

I’m already seeing some distress that this flash flood of dammed-up pain does a disservice to “real” victims, and of course it feels like a witch hunt when the witch was a friend. There’s a whole spectrum of behavior, too. Rape is not the same as harassment is not the same as someone who invaded your space that time. But those settling scores won’t be hard to tell from those we need to hear. Where there’s one offense, there is always more, so the latter group will have company.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Jason Kander talks about courage as a progressive in a red state

    "Just go out and make your argument and tell people why you believe what you believe." - Missouri 2016 U.S. Senate candidate Jason Kander speaks to Melinda Henneberger at the Democratic Party's "Winning Back the Heartland" seminar Oct. 13.

Jason Kander talks about courage as a progressive in a red state

Jason Kander talks about courage as a progressive in a red state 1:57

Jason Kander talks about courage as a progressive in a red state
Sly James discusses Democratic Party priorities in Des Moines 1:52

Sly James discusses Democratic Party priorities in Des Moines
Josh Svaty talks about his message for rural voters 0:19

Josh Svaty talks about his message for rural voters

View More Video